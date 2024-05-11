Ratna Pathak Shah recalls interfaith marriage with Naseeruddin Shah: 'Extremely liberal in every situation'

Ratna Pathak Shah never shies away when it comes to giving her opinions on life and society. The actor often gives her strong opinions on patriarchy and gender inequality apart from working in unconventional cinema. Ratna, in a recent interview with Hauterrfly, opened up on her interfaith marriage with Naseeruddin Shah and revealed how her family reacted to it. (Also read: Ratna Pathak Shah admits she was not a ‘good sister’ to Supriya Pathak: ‘I was an emotional bully which is even worse’) Ratna Pathak Shah recently opened up on interfaith marriage with Naseeruddin Shah.

Ratna Pathak recalls Dad's reaction to interfaith marriage

She said, “My dad was not entirely happy, but unfortunately, he passed away before we got married. Maa and Naseer had a more rocky relationship but they settled also and eventually became friends.” The veteran further added, “Naseer’s family surprisingly didn’t make a fuss at all. Not once did anybody ever even mention the ‘C’ word, convert. Nobody said anything about me. They just accepted me for what I am. I’m very, very lucky because I’ve heard of people who have trouble settling down. Afterwards, I’ve been friends with all of them, including my mother-in-law, who was a very homebound kind of person but extremely liberal in every situation.”

About Ratna Pathak Shah-Naseeruddin Shah

Ratna was born in a Gujarati Hindu family on August 7, 1957 to Baldev Pathak and actor Deena Pathak. Her younger sister Supriya is also an actor. Ratna is an alumna of the J. B. Vachha High School, Dadar, Mumbai. She is also from the 1981 batch of National School of Drama, Delhi.

Ratna got married to Naseeruddin Shah in 1982. The couple has two sons - Imaad Shah and Vivaan Shah. Imaad and Vivaan are also actors. Naseeruddin has a daughter, Heeba Shah, from his first marriage.

Ratna Pathak Shah's acting career

Ratna Pathak made her acting debut with Shyam Benegal's Mandi. She later featured in popular films like Kapoor & Sons, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Attack and Dhak Dhak.