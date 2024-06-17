Late Satish Kaushik's daughter wishes Anupam Kher on Father's Day; he asks her about her exam results. Watch

Anupam Kher may be a busy actor with multiple films and projects but he always makes sure to take out time for his late friend and actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika. The actor recently shared a video of their interaction where both of them discussed her exam results, with Anupam asking in which subjects she scored the highest and lowest. (Also read: Anupam Kher remembers late friend Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary, pens heartfelt note. Watch) Anupam Kher shared the video with Vanshika on his Instagram account.

Anupam's video with Vanshika

In the video, which had the camera placed at Vanshika's side, Anupam was seen asking how she fared in her exams at school. Although Anupam is not visible in the video, Vanshika looks at him and answers. When she replies, ‘Very good,’ Anupam asks whether she passed in all the subjects. She nods and then answers that she scored the highest in English language but cannot remember the exact marks. The lowest marks? Maths, she adds with a smile.

Anupam then asks her what are her plans for the holidays. In response, Vanshika says that her tuition classes have already begun. She also said that her mother said that it is good to revise during the holidays. When Anupam says that her mother basically wants her to be busy, Vanshika nods with a smile.

In the caption, he wrote, “Random Chit Chat with Vanshika: it was nice to have #VanshikaKaushik visit our set of #TanviTheGreat. Felt good to talk to her about her exams, marks, holidays, tuitions etc. Sometimes it is good to talk about these normal things, isn't it?”

More details

Taking to Instagram stories on Friday, Vanshika had posted, “Happy Father’s Day Anupam uncle!” Satish Kaushik died on March 8 following a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital. The actor-filmmaker was 66. He is survived by wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika.

Vanshika via Instagram Stories.

Satish Kaushik was last seen in the courtroom drama Patna Shuklla. In the film, the late actor had portrayed the role of a judge while Raveena Tandon was seen in a lawyer's avatar.