Anupam Kher remembers late friend Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary, pens heartfelt note. Watch

Anupam Kher is keeping the memory of his dear friend Satish Kaushik alive thorugh pictures. The actor shared a heartfelt note on his birth anniversary on Saturday. He wrote, ‘for me you are always around.’ Satish died on March 9, 2023 following a heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital. The actor-filmmaker was 66. (Also read: Arbaaz Khan misses Satish Kaushik, says 'it's unfortunate Patna Shuklla is releasing and he's not amongst us') Anupam Kher shared a bunch of throwback pictures with Satish Kaushik.

What Anupam wrote

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Anupam shared a reel of throwback pictures where he shared the frame with Satish. Some of the pictures were in black and white, taken years ago. There were also recent pictures, where Anupam was seen having a fun time with Satish on set.

In the caption, Anupam wrote: “Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness where ever you. For me you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious! An update about #TanviTheGreat- we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touch wood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad one I have kept aside. I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions and your unbelievable sense of humour! Will always love you (red heart emoticons).” He also added the hashtags Satish Kaushik, birthday and friend below the caption.

More details

Satish Kaushik was last seen in the courtroom drama Patna Shuklla. In the film, the late actor had portrayed the role of a judge while Raveena Tandon was seen in a lawyer avatar. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film also stars Arbaaz Khan, Manav Vij.

