Arbaaz Khan misses Satish Kaushik, says 'it's unfortunate Patna Shuklla is releasing and he's not amongst us'

As one of late actor Satish Kaushik's last films, Patna Shuklla, is about to release, producer Arbaaz Khan misses his presence. Patna Shuklla dives into the education scam of roll numbers that affect the lives of thousands of earnest students in India. (Also Read | Patna Shuklla trailer: Raveena Tandon is a lawyer fighting against misogyny and corrupt system. Watch) Arbaaz Khan spoke about late actor Satish Kaushik.

In the film, the late actor Satish Kaushik has portrayed the role of a judge while Raveena Tandon will be seen in a lawyer avatar.

Speaking to ANI, Arbaaz Khan heaped praises on the late actor and how he misses him, he said, "We all miss him, seriously. He was so amazing as a person, as an actor. And it's very unfortunate that the film is releasing and he's not amongst us. It's very sad."

Anushka Kaushik, who is portraying Rinki in the film, shared her experience working with Satish Kaushik. She said, “I learned a lot from him. When you asked us who was the funniest on the sets, Satish Kaushik sir was actually the funniest. He is a kid who will find... I still use the present tense for him, man. The hammer scene in the film, when he played the character of Judge, he used to bang it like a kid, he was curious about life. And he always used to call me 'Kaushik'. And he used to tell me if this film was made earlier how he would have acted the role of a judge. And there's this one kid who came from like a junior artist came to us like, are you from his family? Are you a Nepo kid? As he keeps on calling you Kaushik. But I wish, he's just whole heart. I mean, we still, we all miss him a lot."

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, which shows how Raveena helps a student who wrongfully failed an exam despite performing well.

Raveena can be seen facing several challenges while fighting to get justice for the student. Late actor Satish Kaushik essayed the role of a judge in this courtroom drama.

Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the film also stars Manav Vij. Patna Shuklla will stream on an OTT platform from March 29.

