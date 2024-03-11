Patna Shuklla trailer: Raveena Tandon is a lawyer fighting against misogyny and corrupt system. Watch

Patna Shuklla trailer: Raveena Tandon’s social drama, Patna Shuklla, is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29. Ahead of the release, the makers released the trailer for the film on Monday, which shows Raveena’s character Tanvi fighting against both patriarchy and corruption. (Also Read: Raveena Tandon on Mumbai chowk renamed after dad Ravi Tandon: He may not be in the spotlight, his influence can be felt) Patna Shuklla trailer: Raveena Tandon plays an underdog in the legal drama.

Watch Patna Shuklla trailer

The 1-minute-54-second-long trailer opens with Raveena’s husband singing her praises, but only about her skills in the kitchen. When it’s pointed out that Tanvi is a lawyer too, he brushes it off by saying she only lands small cases, making her look discontent. A student called Rinki soon walks up to her outside the court and asks her to fight her case.

What unravels soon is the corruption permeated in the education system, how it ties to local politics and more. Tanvi must now fight not just against patriarchal mindset that demands she stay in the kitchen, but also take on some big players in lieu of the case. The late Satish Kaushik is also seen in the trailer as a misogynistic judge. Sharing the trailer, Raveena wrote on Instagram, “Anyay se dabi aawaz ke liye, nyay ka aaghaz karne aa rahi hai Tanvi. (Tanvi is coming to lend a voice to the oppressed.)

The makers released the film’s teaser on Sunday, in which she says, “Duniya ke andheron mein suraj mein apna hoon, main Patna hoon (In the darkness of the world, I’m my own sun. I’m Patna).” The teaser also highlighted the gender disparity she faces at court and at home.

About Patna Shuklla

Directed by Vivek Budakoti, the social drama film is produced by Arbaaz Khan. Patna Shuklla also stars Anushka Kaushik, Manav Vij, and Chandan Roy Sanyal apart from Raveena. Set in Bihar’s Patna, the film narrates the extraordinary fight of a woman against all odds. Talking about Patna Shuklla, Arbaaz said in a press note, according to OTT Play, “Patna Shuklla is a very interesting story about a common woman’s uncommon fight. Her grit. The film is just a perfect fit. I am looking forward to working with the whole powerhouse cast.”

