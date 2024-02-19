Raveena Tandon on Mumbai chowk renamed after dad Ravi Tandon: He may not be in the spotlight, his influence can be felt

Raveena Tandon is ecstatic as she talks to us. Her father, late producer-director Ravi Tandon has been honoured by way of a chowk in Mumbai being renamed after him. Raveena unveiled the chowk in Juhu, Mumbai as daughter Rasha and mother Veena Tandon accompanied her. Actor Raveena Tandon with late father Ravi Tandon

A noted filmmaker in Indian cinema, Ravi Tandon directed many acclaimed films during the 1970s-1980s Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee and Nazrana, Majboor, among others. Not many know that before getting behind the camera, he had also in fact acted in the 1960 film Love in Simla. He died due to respiratory failure at his residence in Mumbai on 11 February 2022.

Talking to us, Raveena says, “I feel immensely proud and honoured to see my father’s legacy recognized in such a meaningful way. His contributions to the film industry as a producer/director were significant, and having a chowk named after him in Mumbai is a testament to his hard work and dedication. It fills my heart with pride to see his name immortalised in this manner, and I am grateful for the love and respect shown towards him,” she says.

The 49-year-old, who was recently seen in the show Karrma Calling, adds that whenever people talk about her father even today, they reminisce about his passion, and his versatility. “Many recall his films being diverse , and mostly I think that approach is something that even I have tried to incorporate into how I choose my roles and scripts, my father made films like Khuddaar, Majboor, Zindagi (which Baghban was inspired from) so he did a range of from comedy to heart wrenching emotional dramas to thrillers his filmmaking and his ability to create memorable cinematic experiences. Industry people also speak highly of his kindness, generosity, and the complete gentleman that he was,” she tells us.

Does she feel her father got his due recognition from the film industry? The actor gets candid, “I believe that my dad, deserves every bit of respect and recognition he receives from the film industry. His contributions have been significant, and his work has left a lasting impact on the world of cinema. While he may not always be in the spotlight, his influence can still be felt today. I am grateful for the respect he continues to receive, and I’m proud to carry forward his legacy in my own way.”