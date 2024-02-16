 Raveena Tandon unveils chowk named after her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon unveils chowk in Juhu named after her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon: 'It's a proud moment for our family'

Raveena Tandon unveils chowk in Juhu named after her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon: 'It's a proud moment for our family'

ANI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 16, 2024 10:42 PM IST

Raveena Tandon unveiled a chowk in Juhu, Mumbai which is named after her late father Ravi Tandon. Daughter Rasha and mother Veena Tandon were also present.

Raveena Tandon unveiled an intersection in Juhu area in Mumbai which is named after her late father and filmmaker Ravi Tandon. The actor's father died due to respiratory failure at his residence in Mumbai on 11 February 2022. On Friday, Raveena was present at the ceremony with her daughter Rasha and mother Veena Tandon. (Also read: Karmma Calling review: Raveena Tandon is ravishing in this pulpy series with diminishing returns)

Raveena Tandon with father Ravi in a throwback picture.&nbsp;
Raveena Tandon with father Ravi in a throwback picture. 

What Raveena said

As per news agency ANI, Raveena said on the occasion, "Today, we celebrate not just my dad's birth anniversary, but his enduring legacy in the world of cinema. The dedication of the Shri Ravi Tandon Chowk is a testament to his passion, dedication, and love for filmmaking. It's a proud moment for our family, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported and honored his memory. May his cinematic brilliance continue to inspire generations to come."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Raveena's father Ravi Tandon was a noted filmmaker in Indian cinema, who directed many acclaimed dramas during the 1970s-1980s. Some of his most known films include Anhonee, Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, and 'Zindagi, among others.

More details

Raveena had penned an emotional note on Instagram after his death in 2022. She shared a bunch of throwback pictures with him and wrote in the caption: “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

Last year when Raveena was conferred with the Padma Shri, she remembered her father and told Hindustan Times, “I did get the honour, but unfortunately, he is not here to see it. So, getting the honour was mixed emotions for me. It came with a bit of happiness and a bit of more happiness. More happiness was when I was thinking about him and saying (to myself) that at least, I fulfilled my dad’s dream”.

Raveena was last seen in the show Karmma Calling, which released on Disney plus Hotstar on January 26.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On