Exclusive: Raveena Tandon on getting Padma Shri: Unfortunately, my father was not there to see his dream get fulfilled

Raveena Tandon was conferred with the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu, yesterday during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The actor admits getting the honour was an emotional moment for her as she was missing the presence of her late father, Ravi Tandon. Actor Raveena Tandon was awarded the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday during a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

“It was definitely was an emotional moment for me because it was something that my father had always dreamt and thought that it is going to be a proud moment (for him) whenever I get the Padma Shri honour,” says Raveena, who made a quick trip to the national capital to receive the honour.

The 50-year-old continues, “I did get the honour, but unfortunately, he is not here to see it. So, getting the honour was mixed emotions for me. It came with a bit of happiness and a bit of more happiness. More happiness was when I was thinking about him and saying (to myself) that at least, I fulfilled my dad’s dream”.

The actor had her whole family coming out to support her at the ceremony and watch her get the honour from the President. She confesses that it made the occasion more special, and hopes she made her children -- daughter Rasha Thadani and son Ranbir Thadani.

“It was very special that my children could see me go and get my Padmashri in front of the nation. And I hope they are proud children today as I’m a proud parent whenever I see them get their top grades or when they get honoured at school. I’m happy that they have always made me proud. I’m happy today, and I think I have made my whole family proud,” shares the actor, who took to Instagram to share some pictures with her family posing in front of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The actor has got the honour after spending over three decades in the industry, and creating a mark for herself with projects such as Dilwale, Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Ziddi, Shool and K.G.F: Chapter 2. Recently, she also started a new chapter of career by foraying into the OTT space with the series, Aryanak.

Tandon feels every role and every experience has helped her get to the honour, and is grateful to everyone who believed in her.

“This honour actually signifies a lot of mixed emotions. I’m grateful and thankful to all my producers, directors, and my co-actors who believed in me. And my entire unit, who believed in me and who stood there for me and supported me. My fans and well-wishers who came to see my movies. They are the pillar of my strength and it’s all due to them that today, this large body of work of mine is being recognized. So I’m really grateful and thankful,” she ends.