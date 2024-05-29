Exclusive: Suniel Shetty to play don in Welcome to the Jungle

According to a source, Suniel along with Akshay, Paresh and Johnny Lever will be seen in comedy roles, which is being touted as “the most comic roles” in the movie.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Don with a funny twist

As per the source, Suniel will be seen as “loveable don” in the Welcome franchise. “In fact, a magnificent and lavish introduction sequence has been planned by the makers for his character, making it a grand affair. In his career, Suniel has played some of the most iconic comedy characters, and it will be exciting to see the actor back in his comic avatar,” adds the insider.

The actor has already started shooting for the project, and is enjoying his time on the set. “Suniel is really excited to be back in the comedy zone, especially with his friends Akshay and Paresh. He is enjoying his time on the set. It is a comedy role, but different to what has been seen in till now. He is eager to hear the feedback from the audience once they watch the character in the film,” shares the source.

About Welcome to the Jungle

Director Ahmed Khan and producer Firoz A. Nadiadwallah are reviving the iconic Welcome franchise with its third instalment, Welcome to the Jungle. The film is expected to be a “dynamic mix of music, comedy and an adventurous experience”.

The third instalment has an ensemble cast including Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and Krushna Abhishek, to name a few.

Sometime back it was reported that actor Sanjay Dutt has quit the film because of health reasons. The film is aiming for a theatrical release in the Christmas week, on 20th December 2024.