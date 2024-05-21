Sanjay Dutt exits Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle due to this reason?

Why did Sanjay Dutt exit Welcome To The Jungle?

Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise. Several recent reports had said that Sanjay shot for 15 days, but Pinkvilla reported it was just a day of filming. The portal's source added that Sanjay's character had a lot of action in the movie, and hence, he decided to walk out considering his health issues.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

More about Welcome To The Jungle

The film was officially announced in 2023 with a stellar cast. In the announcement video, the cast is seen performing a cappella, giving a glimpse of the humour the film will offer. Along with Akshay, the film's ensemble cast includes Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, among others.

Welcome To The Jungle is set to hit theatres in December, 2024. Helmed by director Ahmed Khan, the film is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah.

In December 2023, Akshay had shared an Instagram post welcoming Sanjay to the movie. He had shared a video from the sets in which he was seen riding a horse while Sanjay followed him on a motorcycle. The caption read, “What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of Welcome today, while I am shooting for the franchise’s third part Welcome To The Jungle. And it’s wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba to this one. What do you think?"