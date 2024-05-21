Sanjay Dutt exits Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle due to this reason?
Sanjay Dutt has walked out of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, as per a report. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, and others.
Sanjay Dutt, who was part of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, has reportedly excited the film. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sanjay left the film because of health concerns. A source close to the development confirmed to the portal that the actor had shot for the film for only one day in Madh Island, Mumbai. Also read | Nana Patekar opens up about not being cast in Welcome To The Jungle: ‘Hum bohot puraane ho gaye hai’
Why did Sanjay Dutt exit Welcome To The Jungle?
Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise. Several recent reports had said that Sanjay shot for 15 days, but Pinkvilla reported it was just a day of filming. The portal's source added that Sanjay's character had a lot of action in the movie, and hence, he decided to walk out considering his health issues.
More about Welcome To The Jungle
The film was officially announced in 2023 with a stellar cast. In the announcement video, the cast is seen performing a cappella, giving a glimpse of the humour the film will offer. Along with Akshay, the film's ensemble cast includes Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, among others.
Welcome To The Jungle is set to hit theatres in December, 2024. Helmed by director Ahmed Khan, the film is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah.
In December 2023, Akshay had shared an Instagram post welcoming Sanjay to the movie. He had shared a video from the sets in which he was seen riding a horse while Sanjay followed him on a motorcycle. The caption read, “What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of Welcome today, while I am shooting for the franchise’s third part Welcome To The Jungle. And it’s wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba to this one. What do you think?"
