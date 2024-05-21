 Sanjay Dutt exits Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle due to this reason? | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sanjay Dutt exits Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle due to this reason?

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sanya
May 21, 2024 03:36 PM IST

Sanjay Dutt has walked out of Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle, as per a report. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, and others.

Sanjay Dutt, who was part of the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome To The Jungle, has reportedly excited the film. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sanjay left the film because of health concerns. A source close to the development confirmed to the portal that the actor had shot for the film for only one day in Madh Island, Mumbai. Also read | Nana Patekar opens up about not being cast in Welcome To The Jungle: ‘Hum bohot puraane ho gaye hai’

Akshay Kumar celebrated 16 years of Welcome last year by sharing a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt joining the film franchise.
Akshay Kumar celebrated 16 years of Welcome last year by sharing a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt joining the film franchise.

Why did Sanjay Dutt exit Welcome To The Jungle?

Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise. Several recent reports had said that Sanjay shot for 15 days, but Pinkvilla reported it was just a day of filming. The portal's source added that Sanjay's character had a lot of action in the movie, and hence, he decided to walk out considering his health issues. 

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

More about Welcome To The Jungle

The film was officially announced in 2023 with a stellar cast. In the announcement video, the cast is seen performing a cappella, giving a glimpse of the humour the film will offer. Along with Akshay, the film's ensemble cast includes Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, among others.

Welcome To The Jungle is set to hit theatres in December, 2024. Helmed by director Ahmed Khan, the film is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A Nadiadwallah. 

In December 2023, Akshay had shared an Instagram post welcoming Sanjay to the movie. He had shared a video from the sets in which he was seen riding a horse while Sanjay followed him on a motorcycle. The caption read, “What a lovely coincidence that we celebrate 16 years of Welcome today, while I am shooting for the franchise’s third part Welcome To The Jungle. And it’s wonderful to welcome Sanju Baba to this one. What do you think?"

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sanjay Dutt exits Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle due to this reason?

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On