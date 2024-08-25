When Akshay Kumar recalled ‘a fan kissing an actress without consent’ and running away: ‘2 ladke aaye aur…’

What did Akshay Kumar said about selfie culture

When asked about how he deals with eager fans in today's 'selfie age', Akshay said in Hindi, "I like people who ask for a selfie and click the photo rather than taking a picture of stars from afar. It feels like we are some zoo animals. Selfie with consent is good, without consent is not good."

How fan escaped after 'kissing actress'

He added, “Naam nahi loonga. Ek heroine thi, toh 2 ladke aaye aur main door baitha hua tha, main dekh raha tha. Voh ladke aaye aur bole, ‘Ek photo?’ Yeh photo liya aur usne bola, ‘1, 2, 3.’ Jaise hi 3 bola 3, he kissed her (I will not take her name, but a heroine was there, and I was seeing all this unfold from nearby, two boys asked her sweetly for a picture. As soon as one of them said 1, 2, 3, the other kissed her). Now see their plan, he kissed her and ran this side. The other one ran that side. In the confusion about who should be caught first, they both escaped... now that photo will be put everywhere and the person will ask, 'Look whom I kissed, can you do that?'”

Akshay was last seen in Khel Khel Mein. The film also featured Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Pragya Jaiswal, Ammy Virk and Aditya Seal. Akshay has several projects lined up, such as Sky Force, Singham Again, and Jolly LLB 3, among others.