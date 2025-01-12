‘Great leadership of our PM Modi…’: Conman Sukesh declares overseas income of 7,640 crore, offers to pay tax

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, arrested in 2015 for his involvement in a multi-crore fraud, has appealed to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to include his declared overseas income of ₹7,640 crore for 2024 under the relevant government tax scheme. Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar being produced at Patiala House court in connection with a money laundering case, in New Delhi. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Sukesh in a letter has informed Nirmala Sitharaman that his overseas businesses, LS Holdings International and Speed Gaming Corporation registered in Nevada and the British Virgin Islands are involved in online and offline gaming and betting.

He has mentioned that his business operations are active in the United States, Spain, the UK, Dubai, and Hong Kong. He has also said that he is prepared to settle all pending income tax recovery proceedings and appeals in India.

Sukesh Chandrashekar has also expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Modi, saying that under his leadership, he wants to contribute to India's development by paying taxes on his overseas income and investing it in the country.

“As of today, being a proud Indian, under the great leadership of our Prime Minister Modi Ji, I want to contribute my part towards the world class development of this great nation. Henceforth by willingly paying Indian taxes on my overseas income, and further investing my overseas income here in India. Hereby to start I am hereby declaring my legitimate overseas income of Rs. 7,640 Crores for the year 2024 and wanting to pay the appropriate taxes in accordance to Indian Tax laws on immediate basis,” Sukesh has written in his letter.

Sukesh Chandrashekar has written that he is an undertrial and has not been convicted, saying that his income including overseas earnings, is legitimate and that the tax department has initiated proceedings on his Indian income.

“I am currently facing multiple cases financial in nature, here in India, and am in judicial custody, it’s important to mention, that I am an undertrial and have not been convicted for any case, hereby it would be wrong to say that any of my income is illegal, it is also important to mention that your department, has initiated tax recovery proceedings on my Indian Income proving my earnings are legitimate,” the letter reads further.