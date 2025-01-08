Sukesh Chandrashekhar apologises to Jacqueline Fernandez 'for everything you went through', reveals why he is 'obsessed'

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has begun the new year with another letter to actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh, who is lodged in prison, often writes to Jacqueline, claiming the two are in a relationship. The actor, however, has called herself a victim of his con in her statement to the court. In his latest letter, a copy of which is with HT, Sukesh has apologised to Jacqueline and also addressed how the media and fans call him 'obsessed'. (Also read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a French vineyard for Christmas, internet finds his obsession 'scary') Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written numerous letters from prison to actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sukesh's latest letter to Jacqueline

Addressing Jacqueline with various terms of endearment, Sukesh wrote, "2025, the year of 9, This is our year. The year where I am gonna, prove my love, for you, and gonna pull out the Biggest Surprise “of” and “for” our love, before this world, who thinks I am obsessed, and our love is scary."

He then wrote that 'there is no doubt that I am obsessed of you' before adding, "As you always say: 'we are old school, and one has to be overly obsessed in love with your partner, if you really mean the word “Love” for that person'." In his letter, Sukesh vows to prove that 'none of the so called crime stories were ever true'.

Then addressing her upcoming film Fateh, Sukesh said that he can't wait to watch it. "Baby girl once again sorry for everything that you went through, in this relationship, 2025, is gonna be a fresh start, I promise to make you feel proud of us and our love."

How are Sukesh and Jacqueline connected

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested in connection with a multi-crore fraud case in 2015. He has been lodged in jail ever since. During the investigation into his alleged crimes by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jacqueline Fernandez's name came up. The conman claims he is dating the actor. Leaked pictures of the two together show they knew each other. However, Jacqueline claims that Sukesh duped her into believing he was a legitimate businessman and that he is now threatening her by using intimidating tactics.