Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sukesh Chandrashekhar apologises to Jacqueline Fernandez 'for everything you went through', reveals why he is 'obsessed'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Jan 08, 2025 02:01 PM IST

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written another letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, ahead of the release of her new film, Fateh.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has begun the new year with another letter to actor Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh, who is lodged in prison, often writes to Jacqueline, claiming the two are in a relationship. The actor, however, has called herself a victim of his con in her statement to the court. In his latest letter, a copy of which is with HT, Sukesh has apologised to Jacqueline and also addressed how the media and fans call him 'obsessed'. (Also read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts Jacqueline Fernandez a French vineyard for Christmas, internet finds his obsession 'scary')

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written numerous letters from prison to actor Jacqueline Fernandez.
Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written numerous letters from prison to actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sukesh's latest letter to Jacqueline

Addressing Jacqueline with various terms of endearment, Sukesh wrote, "2025, the year of 9, This is our year. The year where I am gonna, prove my love, for you, and gonna pull out the Biggest Surprise “of” and “for” our love, before this world, who thinks I am obsessed, and our love is scary."

He then wrote that 'there is no doubt that I am obsessed of you' before adding, "As you always say: 'we are old school, and one has to be overly obsessed in love with your partner, if you really mean the word “Love” for that person'." In his letter, Sukesh vows to prove that 'none of the so called crime stories were ever true'.

Then addressing her upcoming film Fateh, Sukesh said that he can't wait to watch it. "Baby girl once again sorry for everything that you went through, in this relationship, 2025, is gonna be a fresh start, I promise to make you feel proud of us and our love."

How are Sukesh and Jacqueline connected

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was arrested in connection with a multi-crore fraud case in 2015. He has been lodged in jail ever since. During the investigation into his alleged crimes by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jacqueline Fernandez's name came up. The conman claims he is dating the actor. Leaked pictures of the two together show they knew each other. However, Jacqueline claims that Sukesh duped her into believing he was a legitimate businessman and that he is now threatening her by using intimidating tactics.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On