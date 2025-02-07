Menu Explore
Sukesh Chandrashekar offers $3 bn investment to OpenAI's Altman: ‘Sam, please take my money’

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Sukesh Chandrashekar is jailed in several fraud cases and money-laundering cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sukesh Chandrashekar, the conman currently in judicial custody for alleged multi-crore fraud, has proposed a $1 billion investment plan to OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In a letter written to Altman, Chandrashekar said,"As you and your company is now working towards becoming a part of India’s National AI Agenda, I want to play a small role by making an investment in Open AI of 1 Billion USD, immediately, and further extend it to another 2 Billion USD over the next five years for your Indian operations."

“Sam why go to Venture capital Investors, why should the Big Boys always have the fun, Sam please just take my money," Chandrashekar added.

“In the meantime, as we are not personally, able to meet, I wanted to address this heartfelt note to you, while you are considering to accept my Investment for your Indian operations of 1 Billion, USD, immediately.

Sam, just like how you started from a scratch, I too have started from a humble beginning, the only difference is a lot of baggage, has been tagged along with me, i.e., False allegations and legal cases, however, none till date have been proved against me,” Sukesh, who sent a “letter of intent” from India's biggest prison through a legal firm named Anantam Legal, said.

Sukesh Chandrashekar is jailed in several fraud cases and money-laundering cases being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

‘Created successful gaming business worth $3 billion’: Sukesh

In his letter, Chandrashekar claimed he set up a “successful online” gaming/betting platform that is currently generating close to $ 3 billion a year.

He further claimed that his businesses are established outside India, and he is looking forward to investing in tech and AI in the country.

Sukesh Chandrashekar's past investment “offers”

Last year, Sukesh Chandrashekar made an offer to filmmaker Karan Johar to buy a 50-70 per cent stake in Dharma Productions. In his letter of intent sent through the same legal firm, the conman said he was interested in buying controlling shares in Dharma Productions and called it a 'no-negotiation' offer adding that if terms are agreed upon, the transaction could be completed within 48 hours.

ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrashekhar apologises to Jacqueline Fernandez 'for everything you went through', reveals why he is 'obsessed'

In November last year, Sukesh Chandrashekar, who claims to be in a relationship with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, said he was planning to invest $135 million ( 1130 crore) in a Los Angeles studio in dedication to his 'lady love'.

