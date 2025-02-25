Blue Box Episode 21: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Breaking a considerable chunk of romance anime stereotypes and consolidating its presence as a progressive alternative to the many cringe-worthy options out there, Blue Box Episode 20 opened a new world of possibilities. Initiating a subjective conversation around romantic preferences and what relationships mean to different people, the previous episode took a mature route that conventional anime have barely envisioned as an option. Blue Box Episode 21 will be out on Thursday. (X / @aonohako_PR)

With the school play aftermath weighing down on characters, Blue Box Episode 21 will continue the same discussion while finally placing the new character of Ayame into the matrix.

Blue Box Episode 21 preview: What to expect?

Episode 21 is titled, “Until the Flowers Bloom” (literal translation), according to the official anime website. With the Eimei Academy festival past them, the chaos of complications is at an all-time high. The accident during the Snow White play stirs up rumours about Taiki and Hina dating.

The whole debacle has only further fuelled Taiki's mental turmoil, as he tussles to make up his mind (and heart) between wholeheartedly staying committed to Chinatsu or giving in to the possibility of falling for Hina.

As he hopes to clear up the misunderstanding, Chinatsu puts some distance between them and stays the night at her best friend Karen's house. The sleepover gives her the best opportunity to open her heart and share her secret with Karen. The brand-new introduction to the show also finally fits into the puzzle as the free-spirit Ayame is revealed as Karen's sister.

Blue Box Episode 21 release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, February 27, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, February 27, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, February 27, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, February 27, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, February 27, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, February 28, at 12:57 am

About Blue Box anime

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, Blue Box has ditched the new, not-so-favourite among fans approach, limiting an anime season to 12 episodes. The first half of the first season's journey wrapped up on December 19. Blue Box earned a week-long hiatus before the series turned the page for the second-part commencement. Season 1 Part 2 resumed the high school anime on January 2, continuing its weekly storyline in the new year.

The follow-up season part's opening theme is Macaroni Empitsu's “Saraba," whereas TOMOO's “Contrast” works its magic as the new closing theme. Right before Part 2 commenced, anime officials released a key visual, summarising the theme of the forthcoming episodes. Its tagline, “The one I like is," aptly explores Taiki's mental turmoil, as in addition to his own emotional baggage and feelings for Chinatsu, he now has Hina to worry about as well after her love confession.

Blue Box plot

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the recently concluded Dan Da Dan Season 1 simulcast and Sakamoto Days' addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion.

Check out more details on the Ao no Hako official website: aonohako-anime.com