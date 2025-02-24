Menu Explore
One Piece Chapter 1141: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 24, 2025 09:12 PM IST

Read to know the exact release date, time and more about One Piece Chapter 1141.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1141 has been announced. With Gaban's brief clash with Luffy quickly resolved, the stage is now set for the Holy Knights to take centre stage in the Elbaph Arc. As tensions rise and the chaos unfolds, fans are eagerly awaiting the next instalment, which promises to bring major developments and new challenges for our heroes.

One Piece Chapter 1141 release date revealed.(@Eiichiro_Staff/X)
One Piece Chapter 1141 release date revealed.(@Eiichiro_Staff/X)

When will the One Piece Chapter 1141 be released?

One Piece Chapter 1141 is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 3, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan. Meanwhile, international fans will witness the release of the chapter on Sunday, March 2, 2025. The release time of the chapter can differ across the globe due to different time zones. Thus, fans are advised to check the time from the table below in order to catch the chapter before the spoilers.

Time zoneLocal release time
Pacific Standard Time7AM, Sunday, March 2, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10AM, Sunday, March 2, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time3PM, Sunday, March 2, 2025
Central European Time4PM, Sunday, March 2, 2025
Indian Standard Time8:30PM, Sunday, March 2, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11PM, Sunday, March 2, 2025
Japanese Standard Time12AM, Monday, March 3, 2025
Australia Central Time1:30AM, Monday, March 3, 2025

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1141?

The latest chapter of One Piece manga will be available on the MANGA Plus website through a subscription model. You can also access the latest chapter via the Shonen Jump+ app and the Viz Media platform, which offers the most recent three issues of the series for free.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1141?

Chapter 1141 of One Piece is set to open with a continued focus on the Holy Knights, as Shamrock breaks away from the group to begin his own preparations for their upcoming mission. The tension builds as Shamrock is summoned to Mariejois, only to be caught off guard by something unexpected.

Meanwhile, the focus shifts back to Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Road, who are on their way to the Underworld with the key in hand. As they speculate about the progress of the feast and the arrival of their allies, the narrative will transition to Robin and Saul's group, where the Holy Knights are poised to make their first dramatic move.

