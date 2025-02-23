Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9: Exact release date, time and more

The release date for Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 9 has finally been announced, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter in Jinwoo’s journey. The previous episode introduced Esil Radiru, the demon girl who spared Jinwoo’s life in exchange for guiding him through the perilous floors of the Demon Castle. After making it to the 100th floor, Jinwoo confronted the mighty Demon Monarch, Bara. Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)

Although the odds seemed stacked against him, with Jinwoo starting out seemingly overpowered, he managed to push through, ultimately conquering the Demon Castle by defeating the final boss. Now, with the stage set for even greater challenges ahead, Episode 9 promises to escalate the tension and action to new heights.

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 9 is set to release on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan, but international fans will get the chance to enjoy it a day earlier, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, depending on their time zone. With release times varying across the globe, fans can check the table below to find out exactly when they can dive into the highly anticipated episode in their region. Whether you're in Japan or watching from abroad, it is the perfect time to catch up on the action-packed saga as the story continues to unfold.

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Saturday March 1, 2025 07:00 am Eastern Time Saturday March 1, 2025 10:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Saturday March 1, 2025 03:00 pm Central European Time Saturday March 1, 2025 04:00 pm Indian Standard Time Saturday March 1, 2025 08:30 pm Philippine Time Saturday March 1, 2025 11:00 pm Japanese Standard Time Sunday March 2, 2025 12:00 am Australian Central Time Sunday March 2, 2025 01:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 9?

Solo Leveling Season 2, Episode 9, titled It Was All Worth It, promises to deliver a pivotal moment in Jinwoo's journey. As hinted by the episode title, fans can expect to see Jinwoo obtaining the Elixir of Life, potentially giving him the chance to revive his mother, who has been in a deep, unyielding sleep for years.

Along with this emotional development, the episode is also likely to delve into the activities of the Hunters Association. With the appearance of the dangerous 'mutant ants,' new Hunters from Japan might arrive to assist Korea, adding more layers of intrigue and tension to the already complex situation.