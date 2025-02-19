Blue Box Episode 20: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Blue Box anime's final bend begins now. With Taiki and Chinatsu's bond inevitably deepening with the little whisper moment from Episode 19, “I Have Plans,” the show is making strides in the pairing's sweet love plot. Blue Box Episode 20 premieres on Netflix on Thursday. (X)

The previous episode offered a more laidback scenario with Eimei Academy's school fest taking over the students' lives. The sports action takes the back seat as everything slows down, especially for students like Taiki, Chinatsu and Hina, who're wholeheartedly invested in making progress in their choice of sports. With that in mind, Blue Box Episode 19 allows them to be children again, as they can give room to their other emotions, instead of just committing to the strenuous scheme of cut-throat competition.

Blue Box Episode 20 preview: What to expect?

The upcoming episode will drive Taiki into a corner when he's left with no choice but to submit to the wishes of his classmates. With Hina's Snow White co-star out of the picture due to an emergency, everyone turns to Taiki with big expectations. While trying not to let anyone down, he will ultimately accept the role of the price opposite Hina.

This may come as a surprise to Chinatsu, who's believed all this time that Taiki was assigned duties relegated to the behind-the-curtain scene. Blue Box Episode 20's title, “As a Friend”, further leads to more speculation about what lies ahead for the budding love triangle. Could this episode finally settle the score, with Taiki possibly making up his mind about where his heart lies? Or is the title signalling a new arrival?

Photo previews for this week's episode have already hinted that a new face—Kana Ichinose's Ayame Moriya—will join the other characters soon.

Check out the Blue Box Episode 20 preview:

Blue Box Episode 20 release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, February 20, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, February 20, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, February 20, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, February 20, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, February 20, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, February 21, at 12:57 am

About Blue Box anime

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, Blue Box has ditched the new, not-so-favourite among fans approach, limiting an anime season to 12 episodes. The first half of the first season's journey wrapped up on December 19. Blue Box earned a week-long hiatus before the series turned the page for the second-part commencement. Season 1 Part 2 resumed the high school anime on January 2, continuing its weekly storyline in the new year.

The follow-up season part's opening theme is Macaroni Empitsu's “Saraba," whereas TOMOO's “Contrast” works its magic as the new closing theme. Right before Part 2 commenced, anime officials released a key visual, summarising the theme of the forthcoming episodes. Its tagline, “The one I like is," aptly explores Taiki's mental turmoil, as in addition to his own emotional baggage and feelings for Chinatsu, he now has Hina to worry about as well after her love confession.

Blue Box plot

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the recently concluded Dan Da Dan Season 1 simulcast and Sakamoto Days' addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion.

Check out more details on the Ao no Hako official website: aonohako-anime.com