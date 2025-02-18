Pachinko actress confirmed as Lee Junho's co-star for Fight for My Way director's new drama

Singer-actor Lee Junho has officially found his new co-star for the upcoming drama "Typhoon Company" (literal title). King the Land's Lee Junho and Pachinko's Kim Min Ha will lead the tvN drama Typhoon Company.(Instagram )

Kim Min Ha, the South Korean actress who gained international fame for her role in the hit AppleTV+ series Pachinko (co-starring Lee Min Ho) in 2022, is all set to take on the female lead's role in the soon-to-release tvN drama series.

She recently made headlines again for her contributions to the star-studded ensemble cast of Disney+ mystery horror series Light Shop. Based on Kang Full's webtoon, the new OTT favourite also starred Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Uhm Tae Goo, Bae Seong Woo, Lee Jeung Eun, Shin Eun Soo and others.

Director Lee Na Jeong (of Fight for My Way, Love Alarm, See You in My 19th Life and other dramas fame) will helm “Typhoon Company." The new tvN drama is expected to premiere in the second half of 2025.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information.