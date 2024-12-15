Actor Ju Ji Hoon talks about Light Shop, calls himself a fan of Kang Full: ‘I couldn’t wait to read the script’

A dark alley is illuminated by a unique lamp shop which is open 24/7. Its visitors are mysterious customers with hidden secrets and agendas. High on thrills and chills, the supernatural K-drama Light Shop is another masterful adaptation of webtoon author Kang Full’s comic book of the same name. (Also Read | When the Phone Rings chases global fame on Netflix; Park Bo Young, Lim Ji Yeon's K-dramas on buzzworthy record paths) Ju Ji Hoon will be seen as Jung Won Young in Light Shop.

About Light Shop

Light Shop follows the phenomenal success of Kang’s previous work, Moving, which became the most successful foreign show on Disney+ in 2023, and is all set for a Season 2.

Ju Ji Hoon on Kang Full, Light Shop

Kingdom’s Ju Ji Hoon plays Jung Won Young, the owner of the shop, who guards his expressions and never once takes off his sunglasses. The actor reveals he is a fan of Kang’s work, which was a good enough reason for him to be part of the show.

“I’ve been a fan of Kang Full’s work since my school days. I enjoyed Moving and have had the privilege of working with director Kim Hiewon before - back when he was an actor. During that time, I had come to appreciate his depth as an artist, and when he called me, saying he had a script for me, I was in. I’ve always trusted Kang Full, and although this was Kim Hiewon’s first time directing, I was sure he would pull it off,” he said.

His character Won Youn, is the observer, giving the audience a lens into the lives of the guests, many of whom are alive, dead or caught in between. “The story was filled with suspense and tension, and the characters were incredibly compelling. I found myself getting completely immersed and couldn’t wait to read the next episode’s script," he added.

Kang’s signature style of connecting the lives of his characters with seismic violent and supernatural events is unmissable. “The individual stories of the characters intertwine, creating a profound human drama,” says Ju Ji Hoon.

More about Light Shop

Light Shop hosts a stellar ensemble cast which includes Park Bo Young (Strong Girl Bong Soon), Um Tae Goo (My Sweet Mobster), Shin Eun Soo (Twinkling Watermelon), Seol Hyun (Summer Strike), and Kim Min Ha (Pachinko). Light Shop is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.