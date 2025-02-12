Blue Box Episode 19: Release date, where to watch, preview and more

Before you know it, the sweet first love saga of Blue Box anime will hit its 20-episode mark, bringing us closer to the bittersweet season finale. Last week's episode took a significant leap in terms of noticeably building up Taiki's connections with both Chinatsu and Hina, as the protagonist's mental conflict kept poking him with the big question: Who he would pick in this lovesick journey. Blue Box Episode 19 will be out on Netflix tomorrow, February 13, 2025. (X @aonohako_PR)

Episode 18, “I Know,” also offered a major learning and character development curve for Taiki with Sajikawa High's arrival for the much-anticipated practice match. Although Chinatsu and Hina watched him from the sidelines, we finally got to peek into the former's inner thoughts about Taiki and how far he has come.

Blue Box Episode 19 preview: What to expect?

On the day before the highly awaited school festival, a wave of embarrassment washes over Taiki, who instantly gets flustered after seeing Hina in a Snow White costume. As her response to Taiki's reaction, she can't help but flee the scene.

When D-Day finally arrives, Taiki meets Chinatsu in the park during her practice hours. She finally musters the courage to ask him out to see the band's live performance with her at the Eimei Festival.

The upcoming episode, titled “I Have Plans” (literal translation), will be out tomorrow. Its preview video was released today (IST). Check it out below:

Blue Box Episode 19 release date and time

Blue Box / Ao no Hako episodes air in Japan on local networks JNN and TBS, whereas Netflix streams the weekly anime premieres for international audiences every Thursday.

The upcoming episode of the sports romance series will be out in different zones as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time: Thursday, February 13, at 7:57 am

Eastern Daylight Time: Thursday, February 13, at 10:57 am

British Summer Time: Thursday, February 13, at 3:57 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, February 13, at 8:27 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Thursday, February 13, at 11:57 pm

Australian Eastern Standard Time: Friday, February 14, at 12:57 am

About Blue Box anime

Listed for a total of 25 episodes, Blue Box has ditched the new, not-so-favourite among fans approach, limiting an anime season to 12 episodes. The first half of the first season's journey wrapped up on December 19. Blue Box earned a week-long hiatus before the series turned the page for the second-part commencement. Season 1 Part 2 resumed the high school anime on January 2, continuing its weekly storyline in the new year.

The follow-up season part's opening theme is Macaroni Empitsu's “Saraba," whereas TOMOO's “Contrast” works its magic as the new closing theme. Right before Part 2 commenced, anime officials released a key visual, summarising the theme of the forthcoming episodes. Its tagline, “The one I like is," aptly explores Taiki's mental turmoil, as in addition to his own emotional baggage and feelings for Chinatsu, he now has Hina to worry about as well since her love confession.

Blue Box plot

Kouija Miura's award-winning manga series Ao no Hako, serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, launched a new TV anime journey on October 3. The wholesome dramedy's weekly episodes are internationally expanding Netflix's anime catalogue alongside the recently concluded Dan Da Dan Season 1 simulcast and Sakamoto Days' yet-to-premiere addition.

Taiki Inomata, a first-year student at Eimei Academy – a sports powerhouse -- has big dreams of qualifying for the badminton nationals, a flourishing reality in the making. At the same time, his heartfelt feelings for star basketball player Chinatsu Kano intertwine their paths with a jump-starting plot twist that sets everything into motion.

Check out more details on the Ao no Hako official website: aonohako-anime.com