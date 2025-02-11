Zenshu Episode 7 preview: Release date, brief recap, where to watch and more

Releasing on February 9, Zenshu Episode 6, “Changes”, switched gears, treating Natsuko to her first defeat against the Voids. Nevertheless, it offered a refreshing change of pace, given that it was also the first time the primary characters embraced teamwork. Zenshu Episode 6 will sink deeper into Natsuko's backstory.(MAPPA)

Sparking the romance fuse, the latest episode also sunk into a flashback related to Natsuko's life. Obsessively approaching her work, she still remained aloof from the essence of first love in her personal life despite having to harness emotions associated with it in her anime project.

Zenshu Episode 7 preview

The MAPPA Channel released the preview for the upcoming episode shortly after the Episode 6 broadcast. For the new entry, the mayor of Last Towm takes charge of the narrative. He declares his duty to his town: “I will protect The Last Town from the Voids with my burning heart.”

The forthcoming “First Love” episode is expected to explore Natsuko's backstory as an animator more deeply. The teaser also hints at the dynamic she shares with her team members.

Zenshu Episode 7 release date and time

Following the first ZENSHU episode premiere on Sunday, January 5, 2025, new entries will continue rolling out weekly. Its official X/Twitter page already established that weekly episodes will be released at 11:45 pm JST in Japan (until further revision, if any).

International audiences can check out the following release schedule, according to their varying timezones:

Pacific Time: Sunday, February 16, at 6:45 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, February 16, at 9:45 am

Central European Time: Sunday, February 16, at 3:45 pm

Indian Standard Time: Sunday, February 16, 8:15 pm

Philippine Time: Sunday, February 16, at 10:45 pm

Japanese Standard Time: Sunday, February 16, at 11:45 pm

Australian Central Time: Monday, February 17, at 1:15 am

Where to watch Zenshu episodes

According to the anime's official website, TV Tokyo will be the new MAPPA series' primary Japanese broadcast channel. Season 1 episodes started airing on Sunday, January 5, 2025. Other networks like BS TV Tokyo and AT-X will also start airing the show at later dates.

Amazon Prime Video holds the streaming distribution rights in select locations. ABEMA Premium and Anime Store, among other services, will consequently stream the show as well.

However, fans' trusted anime companion, Crunchyroll will bring the Japanese release closer to the global audiences.

About Zenshu anime

The acclaimed studio describes the story: “After graduating from high school, Natsuko Hirose starts her career as an animator. Her talent quickly flourishes, and she makes her debut as a director in no time. Her first anime becomes a massive hit, sparking a social phenomenon and earning her recognition as an up-and-coming genius director.

"Her next project is set to be a romantic comedy movie themed around first love! However, having never been in love herself, Natsuko struggles to understand the concept of first love, and as a result, she’s unable to create the storyboard, causing the movie production to come to a standstill.”

Zenshu voice cast

The brand-new original anime project's main cast tapped familiar names from the industry as Anna Nagase, who voiced Nagisa Funami in Blue Box and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad ISEKAI this year, lends her voice to the protagonist Natsuko Hirose.

Then, Kazuki Ura (Yoichi Isagi in Blue Lock) voices Luke Braveheart, Rie Kugimiya (Happy in Fairy Tail) takes on Unio's role, Minori Suzuki (Rosina in Ascendance of a Bookworm) is the voice of Memmeln, and Akio Suyama (Ichori Ogami in Sakura Wars) voices QJ.

BAND-MAID's “Zen” plays as the opening theme song, whereas “Just As You Are” (literal translation) by Sou closes out the ZENSHU anime episodes.

For more official announcements and updates related to ZENSHU, check out: zenshu-anime.com