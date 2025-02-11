Solo Leveling breaks Jujutsu Kaisen's major anime record; coming for Demon Slayer's title next

Thanks to the ongoing Season 2 of Solo Leveling’s anime adaptation, the impressive action-packed series has trumped Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll. Now, among the Top 3 rated anime on the go-to anime library, Solo Leveling has achieved the praiseworthy milestone just a year after its 2024 launch. Sung Jinwoo's aura is defeating all anime OGs on Crunchyroll.

With nearly 500K ratings, the fast-paced show based on Chugong’s web novel and manhwa, an A-1 Pictures production, has joined the ranks of beloved anime franchises One Piece and Demon Slayer on Crunchyroll. Both occupy the first and second ranks on the most-rated anime chart, respectively.

Pushing Jujutsu Kaisen out of the Top 3 rated anime rankings, Solo Leveling has acquired 495.8K ratings on Crunchyroll (at the time of writing), per the official streaming website. Meanwhile, the powerhouse supernatural anime based on Gege Akutami’s story – dragging out the wait for the Season 3 premiere since the second season’s July-December 2023 episode run – has slipped under with 490.2K ratings.

Top 3 rated anime on Crunchyroll: One Piece, Demon Slayer, Solo Leveling

Sitting at the top of the roster, Eiichiro Oda’s epic anime voyage One Piece boasts a staggering record of 582.6K, which too, in a way, doesn’t seem out of Solo Leveling’s reach now that it is already inching closer to the 500K mark. At #2, Koyoharu Gotouge’s Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba currently has 574.8K ratings. In its race to the top, Solo Leveling must dethrone Demon Slayer to acquire the leading spot owned by One Piece.

Big hopes pinned on Jujutsu Kaisen's Culling Game arc

JJK fans firmly believe that the forthcoming Season 3 Culling Game arc, which still hasn’t locked an official release date, will help the dark fantasy series regain its spot on the Top 3 roster. Nevertheless, one can’t help but marvel at the fact that Solo Leveling has achieved the unimaginable feat in such a short span of time even though the other titles in the competition are significantly older premieres, with One Piece’s commencement especially dating back to 1999.

Demon Slayer’s anime journey began in 2019, and it already has a four-season episodic run and multiple films under its belt. Jujutsu Kaisen, on the other hand, first started airing in late 2021 and features a slate of two seasons and a prologue film.

Solo Leveling expected to surpass Demon Slayer soon

Despite the popularity of Akutami’s series, Solo Leveling fans are equally confident about their favourite show’s consistent victory laps to grow in the future. The Crunchyroll exclusive’s ongoing second season is halfway done. Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, a compilation film bridging the first and second seasons also earned a big-screen premiere in late 2024.

To fans’ despair, the movie is not available on Crunchyroll, but the two seasons worth of Sung Jinwoo’s journey of levelling up as a necromancer are streaming on the platform.

On its record-breaking path, Solo Leveling's latest episode, Season 2 Episode 6, “Don't Look Down on My Guys,” has outperformed content across media. Thanks to a current 9.8 IMDb rating, last week's episode has earned the spot as the highest-rated piece of media of 2025 (so far).