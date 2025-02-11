Menu Explore
Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 11, 2025 03:08 AM IST

Read to know more about the schedule and time of Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7.

Solo Leveling Season 2 has fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter, with the release date for Episode 7 now officially revealed. The previous episode delivered intense action, featuring the epic clash between Kargalgan and Jinwoo's forces. Despite a fierce battle, Jinwoo's army emerged victorious, though his overwhelming strength caught the attention of Kihoon's party and Cha Haein, setting the stage for more thrilling developments.

Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)
Solo Leveling season 2 episode 7 release date revealed.(@sololeveling_en/X)

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 release date and time

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7 is set to drop on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at midnight (JST) in Japan, with international fans getting their first look at the episode on Saturday, February 15, 2025. To make sure you do not miss out, fans can refer to the table below for the exact release time in their respective regions.

Time ZoneRelease DayRelease DateRelease Time
Pacific TimeSaturdayFebruary 15, 202507:00 am
Eastern TimeSaturdayFebruary 15, 202510:00 am
Greenwich Mean TimeSaturdayFebruary 15, 202503:00 pm
Central European TimeSaturdayFebruary 15, 202504:00 pm
Indian Standard TimeSaturdayFebruary 15, 202508:30 pm
Philippine TimeSaturdayFebruary 15, 202511:00 pm
Japanese Standard TimeSundayFebruary 16, 202512:00 am
Australian Central TimeSundayFebruary 16, 202501:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7?

The new episode will be the first release on Tokyo MX followed by Tochigi TV, Gumna TV and BS11 in Japan. Moreover, Animax will stream Season 2 Episode 1 of Solo Leveling from February 1, 2025. International fans can enjoy the new season on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Crunchyroll with their respective subscriptions.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7?

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 7, titled The 10th S-rank Hunter, will see the long-awaited official announcement of Sung Jinwoo's elevation to the prestigious rank of the 10th S-rank Hunter in his country. Following the dramatic events of the previous episode, fans can also expect some focus on Lee Minsung, exploring why the media considers him a 'big Hunter.' However, the episode’s main highlight will undoubtedly be Jinwoo's much-anticipated Hunter ranking revelation.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On