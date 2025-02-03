Sakamoto Days Episode 5: Exact release date, where to watch and more

The release date for Sakamoto Days has finally been revealed, and fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode. The previous instalment introduced two formidable new assassins, Boiled and Obiguro, as the story took an intense turn. Shin and Lu interrogated Tatsu, the assassin sent to eliminate Taro Sakamoto, but after a tense exchange, they ultimately decided to set him free—only for Boiled and Obiguro to intervene, adding even more suspense to the unfolding events. Sakamoto Days Episode 5 release date announced for February 8, 2025.(@SAKAMOTODAYS_PR/X)

Also Read: Zenshu Episode 6: Release date, time, preview, where to watch and more

Sakamoto Days Episode 5 release date and time

Sakomoto Days Episode 5 is scheduled to be dropped on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at 11 pm (JST). The upcoming episode of the animation series will be simulcast worldwide, meaning fans can watch it on the same day, no matter where they are. However, due to varying time zones, the release times will differ by region. To ensure fans can catch the episode before spoilers flood social media, it is recommended to follow the release schedule provided below.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday February 8, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday February 8, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday February 8, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Saturday February 8, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday February 8, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Saturday February 8, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Saturday February 8, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday February 9, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days Episode 5?

Fans in Japan can catch the latest episode on Tokyo TV and various local networks. International viewers can look forward to streaming the English-subtitled version on Netflix, along with other popular OTT platforms, ensuring that fans around the world won't miss out on the action.

Also Read: Ben Affleck ‘has had a crush’ on Jessica Alba even when married to Jennifer Lopez: ‘Its been a well-kept secret…’

What to expect from Sakamoto Days Episode 5?

The upcoming episode will pick up where the intense battle between Boiled and Taro left off, with even more action and high-stakes tension. Additionally, the fight between Lu and Obiguro will finally come to a head.

Despite their efforts to shield Taro's wife from the chaos, she will confront the truth, leading to a difficult conversation with her husband. Known for her strength and resilience, she is one of the toughest characters in Sakamoto Days, proving she can hold her own against even the deadliest assassins. Even Hard Boiled will come to respect the strength of the Sakamoto family as they continue to defy expectations.