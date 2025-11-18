How much does Stranger Things cast take home for season 5; all about the 40x hike in their salaries since season 1

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will begin streaming on Netflix on November 26. It has been one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform, and fans are eager to witness the latest few episodes. Millie Bobby Brown at a screening for the final season of the Stranger Things in London.(REUTERS)

Stranger Things cast salaries

The cast of Stranger Things has been praised for its performance and is one of the reasons behind the series’ success. For their efforts, the actors receive big salaries, which have significantly increased over the last few years.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven/Jane Hopper in the show, has seen a significant rise in her per-episode paycheck. When she started out on the show, she was earning $20,000 per episode, as per Boss Hunting. That amount has now swelled up to $300,000, possibly even more. The salary Brown would receive for the last season is estimated by the outlet to be in the range of $250,000 to $350,000. In addition, Millie has a deal with Netflix, which means she will earn around $18 million for the final season, a 150 times increase from season 1.

Finn Wolfhard

Playing Mike Wheeler on the show, Wolfhard is said to be making somewhere around $375,000 per episode, Boss Hunting reports. This has increased from his salary of $20,000 in the first season.

Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and ﻿Noah Schnapp

Essaying the role of Dustin Henderson, Matarazzo also started with a salary of $20,000 for the first season. His current earning stands at close to $875,000 per episode for the final season.

McLaughlin, playing Lucas Sinclair, is making the same salary as Matarazzo, according to Business Insider. He will reportedly earn around $7 million for the entire season. Noah Schnapp, who plays Bill Byers is earning the same amount of money as McLaughlin and Matarazzo.

Winona Ryder and David Harbour

Winona Ryder is among the highest-paid actors on the show and receives a salary of $1,187,500 per episode for the role of Joyce Byers. David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the show, earns the same salary as Ryder, Business Insider reported.

Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, and Maya Hawke

Playing Nancy Wheeler, Dyer is raking in $750,000 per episode, as per Boss Hunting. Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), and Maya Hawke (Robin) are also taking home the same amount, bringing their full season earnings to $6 million.

FAQs

What is Stranger Things?

It is a sci-fi series on Netflix.

What character does Millie Bobby Brown play in the series?

Eleven/Jane Hopper.

When does the final season of the show premiere on Netflix?

On November 26.