Noah Schnapp on his friendship with Stranger Things co-star Millie Bobby Brown: She helps me keep my spark

Being a part of Stranger Things, Noah Schnapp grew up amidst limelight as the Netflix show became a global phenomenon. As the series is set to conclude with the fifth and final season up for release this month, the actor feels emotional about bidding goodbye to the world of Hawkins. However, he is most thankful of having gotten his best friend, actor Millie Bobby Brown, through this journey. Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown

Relating their real-life equation to their characters Will and Eleven, Noah Schnapp says, “Their loyalty to each other is commendable. In the show, it's fun that we actually got to play kind of siblings, and now we say that like we are triplets. I would consider her an on-screen sibling and an off-screen sibling at this point.”

Raving about his best friend, Noah adds, “My friendship with Millie, it's like that when other people give me advice, I'm like, ‘oh, what is their ulterior motive? What else is formed through this opinion?’ But when Millie gives me advice, I'm like, ‘oh shit, there's nothing but the truth’. I also think she helps me keep my spark. Working through this industry, it's easy to get caught up and get lost in it and jaded. But with her, she is always grounding me right back to that little wide-eyed kid with that silly mindset that is always within us, but as you get older, it gets harder to find. She reminds me that that's still there and will always be there.”

Being in the public eye since a young age, Noah had to deal with a lot of scrutiny over his actions. In previous interviews too, he spoke about how his sexuality became a point of discussion, even before he came out. Ask him about navigating life through the public lens, and the actor says, “It was definitely challenging. Instead of growing up in a small town where just your friends are making fun of you for what you do that's embarrassing, it's the whole world watching you. So it's obviously a lot more pressure and kind of an expectation to know it all and be an adult right when you're thrown into it.”

However, having other kids exploring their journey alongside him, including Millie, helped him be at ease. “It was challenging but also really positive to have that support system through my childhood. While there were things that definitely tore down my confidence at points, they (his co-stars) also built it back up. So, I am thankful for the journey,” he ends.