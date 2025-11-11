Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown on growing up in the public eye: There is a pressure to get it all right

Millie Bobby Brown became a global sensation as the young and adorable but fierce Eleven in the thriller series Stranger Things. As the fifth and final season of the series is set to release this month, the actor admits to feeling an overwhelming rush of emotions as she talks to us. Sharing her feelings on closing this chapter of her career, she says, ”It was so emotional and so surreal. But it made me feel very grateful and honoured to have been a part of such an amazing show for so many years and to have played such a wonderful character. So, I'm feeling very blessed and honoured.” Millie Bobby Brown (Photo: Instagram)

It was around the age of 12 when Millie Bobby Brown got this opportunity to star in this Netflix show, and after nine years, she confides about the pressures of growing up in the public eye that she faced in this while. “There is a pressure to get it all right. And if you really looked closely into anyone's life, I think you could pick everyone apart. So, it was definitely challenging,” she asserts, adding that having four other people alongside her–actors Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb Mclaughlin– who were also going through the same journey, helped them be each other’s tethers: “Absolutely, we were in it together. I'm very lucky to have got that support.”

Amongst the biggest takeaways from this journey of Stranger Things, the thing Millie holds closest to her heart is her friendship with Noah. Mention him, and he quips, “I'm the third Schnapp for sure.” She adds, “I truly don't know what I would be doing without Noah in my life. He is my best friend, and that’s all I've ever known. And every friendship I walk into, I compare my friendship with Noah to it. It's just so unique. And we're very much like siblings in a lot of ways.”

She continues, “We love each other so immensely and unconditionally. And I think that's key. It's like no matter what we go through and what happens, like we're in it to the end together. I truly don't think there are many friends and people like that in the world. So, when you find it, hold onto it for dear life because it's some of the greatest joys in my life.”

Millie asserts that there is no one else whose advice she values more than Noah’s, and the case is the same the other way round too. “It’s because we look out for each other. It's so pure, because we've known each other before any of this hit us. So, truly I have nothing to gain or lose from it. I just want the best for him always and vice versa. It just feels like that with the industry, it can jade you, and you're constantly questioning people's intentions. But when it comes to him, I'm just never questioning where something's coming from. His motives are always pure and loving,” she ends.