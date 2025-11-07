Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour share a laugh, pose together at Stranger Things 5 premiere amid harassment accusations

Were the reports of Millie Bobby Brown accusing Stranger Things co-star David Harbour of bullying and harassment false? That is what fans were left wondering on Thursday night as the two actors posed together for photographers and even shared a laugh on the red carpet of the world premiere of Stranger Things season 5 in Los Angeles. Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend the premiere for the final season of Stranger Things at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, November 6. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour laugh it out

The premiere of the final season of the popular Netflix thriller was held at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Millie and David posed together on the red carpet with the 50-year-old actor holding the 21-year-old close. Millie, dressed in an elaborate black gown, spoke to David during the photo ops, with the two even sharing a laugh there.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour have starred in all seasons of Stranger Things since it premiered in 2016. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

The videos of the exchange were widely shared by media outlets and paparazzi pages on social media Thursday night, leading to some confusion among the fans. “Uhhhh I thought she filed complaints against him,” commented one fan, referring to a recent report that stated Millie had filed a formal complaint against David, accusing him of bullying.

Others called their joint appearance an effort to dismiss those reports. “That's right!! Shut down the rumours,” wrote one fan. Another echoed, “The way she looks at him does not speak bad blood to me.”

Some argued that maybe there is some bad blood between the two, but they decided to be professionals and put up a joint front for their show. “Rumors aren’t rumors. They’ve been founded. But they’re professionals. They decided that they could work through things, and it looks like they can. Which I am happy to see. I love both of them and wish the best for both as well,” wrote one social media user.

What is the controversy?

Earlier this week, Radaronline.com reported that Millie, 21, filed a formal complaint against David Harbour, 50, prompting an internal investigation by Netflix. An insider told Radaronline.com, “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

All about Stranger Things season 5

Stranger Things, created by the Duffer Brothers, began streaming on Netflix in 2016, and has since become a cultural phenomenon, blending sci-fi, horror, and 1980s nostalgia. The final season premieres in three parts - Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and the finale episode on December 31.

Apart from Millie and David, the show also stars Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, and Charlie Heaton.