Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp says season finale will leave fans ‘truly devastated’

The popular Netflix series Stranger Things is all set to come to an end with season five, and actor Noah Schnapp has hinted at a sad ending, stating that the final season will surely leave fans "devastated." (Also read: Stranger Things cast pens emotional notes after final season production wraps)

What Noah said about Stranger Things

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the opening night of Stranger Things: The First Shadow Broadway show in New York, Schnapp said the finale of the show's last season will make people feel "truly devastated".

"People are going to be truly devastated. As sad as it was, I'm so excited to see the world's reaction to watching the finale because there's not going to be a dry eye. It's going to be sad," he said.

Earlier in December of last year, Netflix announced that the production of Stranger Things season 5 had officially wrapped. The cast of the show became teary-eyed as their journey for the final season came to an end.

That time, Noah had posted a bunch of photos on Instagram with a lengthy caption, reflecting on his time as one of the show's main characters. "Two days ago, I wrapped my final scene as Will Byers, and I'm feeling very emotional," he began.

"As I close this chapter of my life, I can't help but be forever grateful for the incredible people that I've met and valuable life/career lessons I learned through this decade's journey," he wrote.

According to Deadline, season 5 will pick up in the fall of 1987, over a year after the devastating events of season 4, which concluded with the villainous Vecna opening a gateway to the sinister Upside Down, wreaking havoc on Hawkins.

Since its debut in 2016, Stranger Things has captivated global audiences, becoming one of Netflix's most popular and enduring shows.

The recent fourth season alone amassed a staggering 140 million views worldwide, underscoring its cultural impact and fan devotion.

Stranger Things season 5 will stream later this year on Netflix.

(via inputs from ANI)