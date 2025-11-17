Best new shows and films to stream this week across Netflix, Stan, Apple TV and more

Streaming platforms this week feel crowded in the best way. Netflix leads with Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That, a dry, straight-from-the-classroom comedy special that lands on November 18. Two days later, Envious returns with Season 3 and The Son of a Thousand Men drops the same day, bringing a slow-burning drama that moves on through buried secrets. Everything new streaming this week(Apple TV)

Champagne Problems hits on November 19 with a Paris-set romance and A Man on the Inside comes back the next day for a second round of undercover chaos. By November 21, Netflix finishes the run with Train Dreams and ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran, which follows the singer as he storms New York in real time.

Over on Disney+ and ESPN, the Women’s Champions League streams live on November 21, followed by Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right, a comedy special built on everyday absurdities. UFC Fight Night closes out the platform’s week on November 23 with Tsarukyan facing Hooker.

Also read: Idris Elba returns as detective John Luther in new Netflix film- Ruth Wilson joins the cast

Stan, Paramount+ and Apple TV load up

Stan starts strong with Blackshore on November 18, a moody crime series anchored in a small town full of trouble. He Had It Coming lands November 20 with a messy feminist mystery, and the CMA Awards light up the same night.

Paramount+ has a big weekend with the ARIA Awards on November 19, Deer Squad season 4 for the kids, and action-comedy Novocaine No Pain on November 21.

Apple TV jumps in with The Family Plan 2 on November 21, as Mark Wahlberg drags his family into an international chase built on unfinished business and awkward timing.

Binge, BritBox, Prime Video and more

Binge rolls out The Great British Bake Off season 16 on November 18, The Death of Bunny Munro on November 20, and Southern Charm season 11 on the same day. AFLW Preliminary Finals stream on November 22.

BritBox drops Royal Paintbox and then Alice and Jack, a slow, emotional drama led by Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson.

Prime Video lands The Mighty Nein on November 19, a fantasy series stacked with familiar voice talent.

SBS On Demand brings Vigil season 2 and Liaison, while ABC iview premieres When the War is Over on November 18. Shudder and Acorn TV add The Ugly Stepsister, Inside, and A Remarkable Place to Die to round things out.

FAQs

What’s the biggest Netflix release this week?

Envious season 3 and The Son of a Thousand Men lead the slate.

Which platform has major live sport?

Disney+ and ESPN stream the Women’s Champions League and UFC Fight Night.

What’s new on Stan?

Blackshore and He Had It Coming headline the platform’s week.