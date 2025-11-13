Idris Elba returns as detective John Luther in new Netflix film- Ruth Wilson joins the cast

Actor Idris Elba has been roped in to feature in a new Luther film, taking forward the gritty adventures of the famous detective hero, according to Netflix's Tudum. Idris Elba to return as Luther(Netflix)

The upcoming film, which will serve as a follow-up to the 2023 crime thriller Luther: The Fallen Sun, will reunite Elba with longtime co-stars Dermot Crowley and Ruth Wilson, who are famous for their roles as Martin Schenk and Alice Morgan.

Wilson was a part of the original series, but did not feature in the 2023 film. She is now making a comeback for the next major project, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Luther: What to expect from next film?

The new project will see the return of director Jamie Payne as well as screenwriter Neil Cross. Payne helmed episodes of the popular series and even directed Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Written by Cross, the next film will focus on the new wave of brutal killings in London, while Luther has been asked to return to service to solve the case, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Luther, Alice, and Schenk are more than characters to me — they’re family,” Netflix's Tudum quoted Cross as saying.

As per Netflix, the next installment will see a murder spree in London, which could only be solved by the titular detective. Payne said Cross has "yet again created a wonderfully dark tale to bring us all back together."

"It’s a true joy to be back on the streets of Lutherland with the supreme talents that are Idris Elba and Dermot Crowley,” the director added. The new film is being produced by Chernin Entertainment, Cross, Elba, and Gina Carter for 22Summers, as well as Tim Lewis.

The Luther series ran for a total of five seasons during the 2010s and was mainly based on an obsessive detective, named John Luther.

Wilson appeared as Alice Morgan, a psychopathic murdering research doctor, while Crowley is Schenk, a police superintendent. The new film is all set to commence shooting in February 2026.

FAQs

When does the next Luther film come out?

As of now, the makers have not announced an official release date.

Where will the next Luther film be released?

It will premiere on Netfix.