Is Stranger Things based on real-life events? Here’s what we know ahead of season 5 premiere

Stranger Things is all set to return to the digital screens. Ahead of the season 5 premiere, the media reports claim that the storyline of the show is based on real-life events. Apart from being based on the 1980s pop culture and Stephen King’s novels, the makers have also drawn inspiration from CIA Cold War experiments, mystery experiments on children, and several dark historical moments. A still from Stranger Things 5

As for the show, the new episodes will focus on the team getting together to fight the evil of Vecna.

Is Stranger Things based on real events?

Stranger Things is one of the most popular shows of recent times. While the story is set in Indiana, it draws inspiration from some of the dark chapters of history. The Hawkins laboratory was established from Project MKUltra, an unsettling experiment conducted by the CIA to manipulate unwilling subjects and extract information from the human consciousness. While the experiment began in 1953, it had its roots back to the WWII experiments conducted in Japanese institutions and the Nazi concentration camps, as per TOI.

In the show, during one of the scenes, Eleven’s mother is known to be working in MKUltra, unknowingly pregnant. She, with her exposure to psychedelic drugs and sensory deprivation, produced Eleven, with psychic abilities.

Additionally, the Duffer Brothers were also inspired by The Montauk Project, where orphans were allegedly abducted and subjected to physical and psychological torture. According to media reports, the show was originally titled Montauk before it was renamed Stranger Things.

Also read: Millie Bobby Brown to Sadie Kink: Here's a look at the Stranger Things cast's glow up from Season 1 to 5

Is Vecna misunderstood?

As for the upcoming season of the Netflix show, the audience will witness the return of Vecna. Previously, in a conversation with TV Guide, Noah Schnapp might have accidentally dropped hints about the evil character. When asked him and Millie Bobby Brown about the most misunderstood character of the show, he quipped, “Low-key Vecna, because like…”

The actress, however, quickly interrupts, as she says, “Really? No, shut up. That’s it; now be quiet.” She added, “Let’s just not even [go there], because today has been a day, and we want to do so much for you, but we’re not smart enough to dance around these questions.” Stranger Things season 5 will premiere on November 26 on Netflix.

FAQs

Q1. When will Stranger Things season 5 release?

Ans. Stranger Things season 5 will release on November 26.

Q2. Where can Stranger Things be watched?

Ans. Stranger Things can be streamed on Netflix.

Q3. Who plays the role of Eleven in Stranger Things?

Ans. Millie Bobby Brown plays the role of Eleven in Stranger Things.