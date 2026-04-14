From Princess Diana to Princess Eugenie: The 3 most iconic engagement rings worn by the British Royal Family

Julia Chafe, a jewellery designer and influencer, has spotlighted three of the most iconic British royal engagement rings – a dazzling lineup featuring vibrant diamonds, sapphires, and rubies. In an Instagram video shared on April 13, she takes a closer look at each piece, breaking down their design, history, and estimated value.

Whenever a new royal wedding is on the horizon, it sparks a special kind of excitement among fashion enthusiasts, who eagerly await the looks that are set to unfold. The British royal family , in particular, has long been known for going all out when it comes to jewellery – especially engagement rings, which are often among the most exquisite and iconic pieces in the world.

Princess Diana According to Julia, Princess Diana’s engagement ring is arguably one of the most iconic of all time. The Princess of Wales wore a striking piece featuring a 12-carat blue sapphire, elegantly encircled by a halo of sparkling diamonds. The influencer estimates its present-day value at around $600,000 – though a piece of such historical significance and enduring legacy is, in many ways, truly priceless.

Julia highlights, “Let's start with Princess Diana. This is arguably the most iconic engagement ring of all time, period. It features an estimated 12 carat sapphire with a white diamond halo. It was rumoured to cost $60,000 at the time, but now it's rumoured to cost $600,000. Though, I think a piece of jewelry with history like this is pretty much priceless.”

Princess Eugenie Next on Julia’s list is Princess Eugenie’s exceptionally rare engagement ring, centred around a stunning padparadscha sapphire – a precious blush-pink gemstone splashed with delicate orange hues. The oval-cut stone is framed by a halo of brilliant-cut diamonds, with two pear-shaped diamonds accenting the shoulders, all set on a yellow gold band. The jewellery expert estimates the centre stone alone to be worth around $100,000.

She explains, “Next up, we have Princess Eugenie, who went with a padparadscha sapphire. Padparadschas are a super rare form of sapphires. Basically, they're pink sapphires with tinges of orange in them. And just the word padparadscha alone makes a sapphire significantly more expensive. Her centerstone is rumored to weigh around three to four carats and be worth $100,000. You might think that the shape is inspired by Princess Diana, but it was actually inspired by her mom's ring, which is my third favorite British royal engagement ring.”

Sarah Ferguson Sarah Ferguson, mother of Princess Eugenie and former wife of Prince Andrew, wore the engagement ring that is said to have inspired Eugenie’s own. Her ring features a striking Burmese ruby – among the most coveted and valuable rubies in the world – set at the centre and surrounded by ten pear-shaped diamonds in a floral cluster design. While it was reportedly valued at around $100,000 at the time, Julia notes that a ruby of such colour and clarity would command a significantly higher price today.

The jewellery influencer states, “Sarah Ferguson chose a Burmese ruby engagement ring surrounded by diamonds that make it look like a flower on a yellow gold band. It was rumored to cost around $100,000 at the time. But today, a Burmese ruby with that color and clarity, I don't even know how much it would be worth. A lot.”

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