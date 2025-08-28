From Taylor Swift to Dua Lipa, chunky engagement rings are Hollywood's new trend: Here's who's wearing them

When it comes to celebrity engagements, the rings are often as headline-grabbing as the love stories themselves. And in 2025, one trend is shining brighter than ever - chunky, oversized engagement rings. Taylor Swift may have set social media ablaze with her vintage-inspired “Old Mine Brilliant Cut” diamond from Travis Kelce, but she’s far from the only star flaunting a bold statement piece. From Zendaya’s vintage cushion-cut dazzler to Dua Lipa’s wide cigar-band sparkler, A-listers are leaning into big, dramatic stones and jewellery experts are having a field day discussing all the juicy details behind them. Celebrities are opting for dazzling engagement rings half the size of their ring finger, and the internet is here for it!(instagram/@taylorswift; instagram/@georginagio)

Also Read | Loved Taylor Swift's engagement dress? Here's how to style stripes from head to toe

Here’s a look at the celebrities who are embracing the chunky engagement ring trend - and the dazzling details behind each jaw-dropping rock.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Pop icon Taylor Swift said ‘I do’ to her “gym teacher” boyfriend Travis Kelce with a stunning ‘Old Mine Brilliant Cut’ diamond ring as classy as the couple themselves. The ring encases a 7 to 10-carat elongated antique cushion diamond estimated to cost a minimum of around $250,000 ( ₹2,19,23,388) and was designed by Kindred Lubeck from Artifex Fine Jewelry. Jewellery influencer Julia Chafe estimated the ring’s total value to be approximately $500,000 ( ₹4,38,48,841). The American singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight-end got engaged on August 26 and shared the news through a heartwarming social media joint post.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

Earlier this year Zendaya sent the internet into a frenzy when she walked the Golden Globes red carpet wearing a dazzling vintage 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring, designed by London-based jeweller Jessica McCormack. According to gems and jewellery expert Julia Chafe, her engagement ring’s total value can be estimated at around $2,00,000. The Spider-Man co-stars, Tom Holland and Zendaya, got engaged in December 2024, and news broke out when Zendaya stepped out to the Golden Globes sporting her flashy diamond ring.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

The British-Albanian “Levitating” singer teased her diamond engagement ring, set on a “wide cigar band,” that Dua Lipa claims to be “obsessed” with, on social media for months, fueling internet uproar, before confirming her engagement to English actor Callum Turner, in an interview with British Vogue in June 2025. The ring is estimated to cost around $65,000 and $125,000, according to New York-based engagement ring designer Susie Saltzman, in conversation with BRIDES. However, as per a report on PEOPLE, Lorel Diamonds engagement ring expert Laura Taylor estimated the ring to be around 3-4 carats, with an approximate price ranging from $200,000 to $270,000, depending on whether the diamond is natural.

Also Read | Selena Gomez has the sweetest reaction to best friend Taylor Swift's engagement: ‘When bestie gets engaged…’

Winnie Harlow and Kyle Kuzma

Canadian model Winnie Harlow got engaged to NBA star Kyle Kuzma back in February 2025, and her 8.5-carat oval-cut diamond engagement ring was designed by the football player himself, who spent 3 months on the process. The supermodel got engaged to the Milwaukee Bucks forward in a cozy private jet and the couple took to Instagram to share with news with a joint post featuring pictures of their sweet moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Just days before Taylor Swift’s engagement announcement, Georgina Rodriguez broke the internet with her own engagement post on Instagram, showing off her show-stopping 35-carat diamond ring. Cristiano Ronaldo proposed to the Argentinian model with a rare triple-oval, three-stone configuration massive diamond ring that is estimated to cost around $5 million.