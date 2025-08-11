Tom Holland lifts little fan in his arms, performs daring stunt on Spider-Man Brand New Day set in new BTS video

If Spider-Man: No Way Home shoot was shrouded in secrecy, its successor - Spider-Man: Brand New Day - has chosen to go a full 180 on that approach. The film, starring Tom Holland as the titular web-slinging superhero, began filming in Glasgow, Scotland, last week. And the production allowed fans on set, a rarity for any Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Tom Holland on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow.

Tom Holland talks about Spider-Man Brand New Day

Now, Tom Holland has appeared in a new BTS video from day one on set, talking about the excitement, challenges, and more.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the fourth film in the MCU's Spider-Man series. It sees Tom Holland back in the OG red-and-blue suit. In a behind-the-scenes video shared by Sony, the actor speaks about his ‘fourth-ever day one’ on a Spider-Man film. "I feel good, man," Holland says in the video, smiling as he talks about returning to the role. “It feels funny putting the suit on. It feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we have had fans on set for day 1, so it's really exciting to share this with them,” the actor says.

The video shows Tom in the Spider-Man suit, lifting a little fan up in his arms, and posing with a few kids before getting back to the action.

The actor adds that there were ‘familiar faces’ among the cast and crew, promising he would do his best and ‘hopefully get it right’. “We've got some familiar faces on set. I'm just gonna do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure,” he added.

The video then shows filming of an action sequence in which Tom, suited up as Spider-Man, stands on top of a moving tank and rips open its top hatch. There are also BTS shots of the actor standing on top of the vehicle. An image of the shot has gone viral on social media over the last few days.

All about Spider-Man 4

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, and produced by Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. Zendaya will reprise her role as MJ, with Sadie Sink and Liza Colon-Zayas joining the cast in undisclosed roles. The film is scheduled to release in July 2026.