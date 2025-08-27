Taylor Swift gets engaged to Travis Kelce: Here's a look at her 7 iconic hits on Spotify

Taylor Swift has surprised millions of her fans around the world by announcing her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce on social media. The 35-year-old singer, named among the wealthiest musicians, has given several chart-busting tracks that have not only topped lists such as the Billboard Hot 100 but also garnered millions of views on platforms like YouTube and Spotify. Here's a guide through seven of Taylor Swift's mega hits that people must have on their Spotify playlist. American singer Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce on August 26.(AFP)

As per the official website of Spotify, Swift has more than 86.6 million monthly listeners over the streaming service, while several of her singles have surpassed one billion streams on the platform, including Cruel Summer, which is well above the three billion mark now. According to Chart Data, earlier this year, she emerged as the first female artist worldwide to reach the milestone of 100 billion streams on the platform.

Taylor Swift's 7 most iconic hits on Spotify

1. Cruel Summer

The jaw-dropping hit came out in 2019 as part of the singer's seventh studio album, Lover. It was produced by her along with Jack Antonoff and became a hit among fans, especially for its beats and vocals. The lyrics of the songs are focused on an intense summer romance. So far, it has been streamed more than 3 billion times on Spotify.

2. Blank Space

One of the most celebrated singles from Taylor Swift's career, Blank Space was part of her fifth studio album, 1989. It came out in 2014 and still continues to draw a large amount of listeners on the streaming service, where it has over 2.1 billion streams.

3. I Don't Wanna Live Forever

Witnessing a majestic collaboration between Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik, this song was featured in the original soundtrack of the 2017 romantic thriller Fifty Shades Darker. Its lyrics revolve around the romantic yearning between two former lovers. It has recorded nearly 2 billion Spotify streams.

4. Shake It Off

Yet another Taylor Swift classic, this one was also part of 1989, which came out in 2014. The famous dance-pop single continues to be a staple in fan playlists more than a decade after its release. Shake It Off has more than 1.7 billion streams on Spotify.

5. Lover

Lover was one of the most talked-about singles from Swift's seventh studio album of the same name. As the name suggests, its lyrics were based on a committed romantic relationship. Lover has been streamed over 1.8 billion times on the music platform.

6. Cardigan

Cardigan was released in 2020 as part of her eighth studio album, Folklore. The lyrics have been written from the perspective of a female narrator who recalls a lost romance. It has crossed the 1.5 billion mark on Spotify.

7. August

Folklore also introduced fans to August, which is a ballad and tells the story of a female character. It has over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

FAQs

When did Taylor Swift announce her engagement to Travis Kelce?

The news was shared on social media by the couple on August 26.

For how long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been together?

They have been dating each other since 2023.

When will they get married?

As of now, they have not announced their wedding date.