Tom Holland gets cooking tips from chef brother Sam to impress fiancée Zendaya, but he's 'probably a bit worse than…'

Tom Holland has backup in the kitchen whenever fiancée Zendaya is tied up on set. His brother Sam Holland, who happens to be a chef, has been sliding him recipes so he does not crash and burn while trying to put dinner on the table. According to People, Sam, 25, has just released his new cookbook, Kitchen Kickstart. Tom Holland explained that he had been in Boston with Zendaya and had taken on most of the cooking while she worked.(AFP)

Speaking to The Times, Sam revealed that he made sure his famous sibling had a few easy meals lined up when Zendaya was working in Boston.

“I’m especially proud of the veggie section. Zendaya has a plant-based diet, and I sent those recipes Tom’s way as he was on dinner duty while she was making a movie in Boston. He went through them one by one and really enjoyed them,” Sam said.

The Holland brothers’ cooking skills

Sam joked that his dishes are simple enough for even his family to handle. “They are all probably a bit worse than beginner cooks,” he said of Tom, their younger brother, Paddy, 20, and his twin Harry, 26.

However, Tom isn’t quite ready to admit defeat in the kitchen. Back in December, he joined Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the Dish podcast and gave his side of things.

“I’m a fine cook. I really enjoy cooking. I'm starting to like, venture into a lot of vegetarian cooking. My girlfriend's vegetarian,” he said.

Some meals worked, some didn’t

Tom explained that he had been in Boston with Zendaya and had taken on most of the cooking while she worked. Not every meal was a masterpiece. “They haven't been great. There have been a few like, ‘Let's just order-ins,’” he admitted.

Still, he made it clear he is not the only one who can handle dinner duty. “I actually love Zendaya's spicy vodka fusilli thingamajiggy that she does,” he said, calling it “delicious.”

The couple, who got engaged late last year, may not be running a professional kitchen, but between Zendaya’s pasta, Tom’s attempts at veggie dishes, and Sam’s step-by-step guidance, they seem to have things covered.

