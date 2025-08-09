Tom Holland and Zendaya spice up summer romance with Indian meal on Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets in England; See pics

Popular Hollywood actors Zendaya and Tom Holland have been making the most of their time together in England this summer, blending work with quiet moments away from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Between long shooting days and packed filming schedules, the engaged couple have been spotted enjoying each other’s company at parks, cafés, and cosy neighbourhood haunts. Tom Holland and Zendaya have been spending time in London

In the latest pictures doing the rounds on social media, the pair were seen at a park in London’s Gerrards Cross on Friday. Tom was filming a scene reportedly showing Peter Parker visiting Aunt May’s grave, while Zendaya—whose MJ’s story ended on an emotional, uncertain note in the last film—was there just to meet him.

The day also included a stop at local Indian restaurant Caraway Café, which shared its excitement online: “Homework can wait, Gerrards Cross can’t! Thrilled to be visited by the amazing @tomholland2013 and the ever so beautiful @zendaya… a moment our team will always cherish!”

This is just one of several sightings of the couple in recent weeks. Earlier this month, they were photographed walking through London’s Richmond Park with their dogs—Zendaya’s miniature schnauzer Noon and Tom’s new pup Daphne. The two also enjoyed a coffee date in Scotland last month, and Holland was spotted visiting Zendaya on the set of Euphoria back in April.

Their romance has been unfolding alongside a busy filming schedule. Tom has been shooting major action sequences for the £150 million Marvel sequel in Glasgow, which has been transformed into downtown New York for the production. The film, expected to release next year, is also rumoured to feature Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

Off screen, the couple’s relationship continues to make headlines after news of their engagement earlier this year. The proposal took place quietly between Christmas and New Year at one of Zendaya’s family homes, and was first revealed when she debuted her east-west 5-carat old mine cut diamond ring—estimated at $120,000—at the 2025 Golden Globes. Wedding plans, however, are on hold. “The process hasn’t even started yet,” her stylist Law Roach told E! News, pointing to Zendaya’s stacked schedule, which includes Dune: Part Three, Euphoria season three, and The Odyssey, along with Spider-Man: Brand New Day.