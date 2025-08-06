Spider-Man Brand New Day set pictures with Tom Holland in new suit has the internet obsessed: ‘Ungodly amount of aura’

It has been a great few days for garden fans of Spider-Man. Last week, Sony Pictures unveiled a teaser of their upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Tom Holland in the new suit. Then pictures from the shoot in Glasgow surfaced on social media, where Tom was seen shooting an intense action scene. Now, a few more pictures from the set have grabbed attention, with one particular shot of Tom leaving many in awe. (Also read: Tom Holland meets young fan dressed as Spider-Man, drops pics from first day of shoot on Brand New Day) Tom Holland shared pictures from Spider-Man: Brand New Day set.

Tom Holland's pic from Spider-Man set

In the picture, Tom is seen standing atop a car in costume, looking downwards. Surrounding him are hundreds of fans and other crew members on set. After a fan account of the actor shared pictures from the set on Instagram, the particular shot grabbed the attention of fans online.

Fan reactions

One fan commented, “Why is bro aura farming in the first one?” Someone said, “That's an album cover right there.” A fan said, “Ngl I thought the first picture was Andrew for a second😂 I can’t wait for this movie!!!! 2026 can’t get any better than this!” A comment read, “This looks like the highest quality fam film ever.” “I might be more hype for this movie than I was for No Way Home, and that’s SAYING SOMETHING,” said a fan. “Ungodly amount of aura,” read a second comment.

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the latest Spider-Man film. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who play Peter Parker’s besties MJ and Ned, are expected to return for the fourth chapter. Sadie Sink has also been confirmed to join the cast.

The plot details of the fourth instalment haven’t been revealed. It is slated to release on July 31, 2026.