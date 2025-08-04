Tom Holland meets young fan dressed as Spider-Man, drops pics from first day of shoot on Brand New Day

Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man suit from the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day was unveiled a few days ago. Then pictures from the film set surfaced on social media as filming for the Sony and Marvel production began, with Glasgow being transformed into New York for the shoot. Tom was seen in costume on set for the first time, interacting with hundreds of fans and clicking pictures. (Also read: Spider-Man Brand New Day first look: Tom Holland returns in a sharp new suit. Watch) Tom Holland shared pictures from Spider-Man: Brand New Day set.

Tom Holland begins shoot

Tom shared a pair of new pictures in costume as he began shooting for the new film on his Instagram account. He was seen standing atop an army tank for the shot in the pictures. In the caption, Tom simply wrote: “Spider-Man Brand New Day 1”

In the comments, fans rushed to wish the actor all the best for the shoot. Someone commented: “This suit is SPECTACULAR!” Another said, “With great power comes great responsibility!” “Can't wait to see you as Spider-Man again! Good luck!” wished a second fan. “The best Spider-Man! I love you,” said a fan.

Tom clicks pictures with fans

In pictures and videos that surfaced on X, Tom was seen interacting with a sea of fans who had gathered to see the film's shoot. A young fan even came dressed in the Spider-Man suit, and Tom seemed more than happy to click a picture with him.

Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the latest Spider-Man film. Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, who play Peter Parker’s besties MJ and Ned, are expected to return for the fourth chapter. Sadie Sink has also joined the cast. Details of her role are not out yet. The plot details of the fourth instalment haven’t been revealed. It is slated to release on July 31, 2026.