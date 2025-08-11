Joanna Gaines posts heartfelt video of send-off dinner as her kids return to college

Joanna Gaines shared an emotional video of her family’s “last dinner together” before her son, Drake, and daughter, Ella, returned to college. The video, which is nothing short of a love letter to her family, is winning hearts on the internet, as per US Weekly. Joanna Gaines gets emotional as her kids return to college.(Instagram/joannagaines)

Before Drake and Ella left for college, Joanna Gaines made arrangements for a wonderful dinner with her family. She shared the golden moments in a reel on Instagram. “Gulp. Last dinner together before our oldest heads back to college and our second is about to leave home for her freshman year,” the 47-year-old wrote.

Besides cooking a delicious pizza for her family, Joanna Gaines is seen riding her youngest son Crew’s bike in the video.

“Thankful for the group hug and all the puppies to help me work through my wide range of emotions. And also Crew's motor bike, it made me feel like a kid again. I love you kids so much,” she added.

Joanna Gaines on spending time with family

Joanna Gaines’s son Drake began his college life in 2018. It was the same year their youngest child, Crew, was born. In an interview with People magazine, the Magnolia Network star opened up about her precious children.

“I think the greatest gift of having a kid go off to college and having a 5-year-old toddler is kind of that perspective of it’s not here forever,” she had told People.

“Don’t take it for granted, and cherish these moments,” the interior decorator added. On being asked what her family likes to do when they are together, she replied: “Being present is what we’re after — so we limit phones, pick a few games or hikes that everyone is excited about, eat together for every meal and toss the schedule out the window.”

FAQs

How many children does Joanna Gaines have?

Joanna Gaines has five children with husband Chip Gaines.

Which children’s books did Joanna Gaines write?

The children’s books that Joanna Gaines wrote are We Are the Gardeners, The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be, and The World Needs the Wonder You See.

Which show did Joanna Gaines co-host?

Joanna Gaines co-hosted a home renovation show called Fixer Upper.

How old is Joanna Gaines’s son Drake?

Joanna Gaines’s son Drake is 20 years old.