Emma Thompson reveals how Trump ‘stalked’ her, asked for date after her divorce; 'I'd love you to come and stay at…'

Hollywood actress Emma Thompson, who is widely known for her roles in Love Actually and the Harry Potter movie series, claimed that Donald made a phone call to her after “stalking” her trailer to obtain her number. Emma Thompson further disclosed how Trump got her contact details and why he chose to get in touch. She went on to suggest that Trump wanted to take an advantage of a divorcee.(AP)

The revelation comes as the celebrated actress attended the world premiere of her film, The Dead of Winter, and received the Leopard Club Award at the 78th annual Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. On Saturday, she took part in a discussion called “Conversation with Emma Thompson” as part of the festival's schedule.

While reflecting on her career path during this Q&A session, Emma shared a humorous story about Trump when she was working on Mike Nichols' 1998 film Primary Colors.

Also Read: Did Trump's White House delete sections on foreign gifts, due process from Congress’ Constitution site?

Trump called Emma Thompson; ‘Maybe we could have dinner’

“I was in my trailer one day while we were making that movie, and the phone rang, and it was Donald Trump,” Emma told the Hollywood Reporter.

“I didn't know the number of the phone. No one had rung me on it before, and I said, 'Hello.' 'Hi, this is Donald Trump here,' and I thought it was a joke. And then I said, 'How can I help you? ,' thinking maybe he needed directions.”

Trump's response, according to the Sense and Sensibility star, was, “I'd love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner.”

“Well, that's very sweet. Thank you so much. I'll get back to you,” she told Trump as per the Mirror US.

Emma further disclosed how Trump got her contact details and why he chose to get in touch. She went on to suggest that Trump wanted to take an advantage of a divorcee.

“I realised that on that day, my divorce decree had come through. And I bet he's got people looking for suitable people he could take out on his arm. You know, a nice divorcee, that's what he was looking for.”

She went to mention that Trump found her number in a trailer, saying “that's stalking.”

Emma Thompson mocks Trump

Poking fun at Trump, she guessed what would have happened if she had agreed to his offer, saying, “I could have gone on a date with Donald Trump, and then I would have a story to tell. I could have changed the course of American history.”

Emma Thompson and actor Kenneth Branagh finalized their divorce following their 1989–1995 marriage. In 2003, she wed Greg Wise. At that time, Trump divorced his second wife, Marla Maples, and wed Melania Trump in 2005.