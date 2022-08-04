Emma Thompson wows in vibrant Indian outfit in Shekhar Kapur's What’s Love Got To Do With It; fans say ‘so exciting'

Emma Thompson dons a bright orange kurta outfit in a picture from the sets of her upcoming Shekhar Kapur directorial, What’s Love Got To Do With It? In the image that was recently released by the makers, the British actor is seen in an eye-catching traditional Indian ensemble while filming with co-star Lily James, who plays her daughter in the film. The upcoming romantic-comedy also stars Shabana Azmi. Read more: Shabana Azmi cherishes working with Emma Thompson on Shekhar Kapur's film What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Also starring Pakistani actor Sajal Ali alongside Shazad Latif, Mim Shaikh, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza and Iman Boujelouah, What’s Love Got To Do With It? is written by Jemima Khan and will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 on September 10, it was announced. In photos released from the film’s sets recently, Emma Thompson was seen in a colourful orange kurta as she beamed while being captured with Lilly, who was dressed in a black top. The two appeared to be in high spirits at a party.

Emma Thompson's look from a scene in What’s Love Got To Do With It? was recently shared by the makers.

Emma’s desi look, complete with heavy jhumkas and a chunky kada (bangle) caught fans' attention. The comments section of an Instagram post shared by the film’s producers was flooded with comments by fans, who could not wait to watch What’s Love Got To Do With It? One person wrote, “So exciting!” A person also commented, ‘Can’t wait.” A person also wrote about the upcoming film, “Looking forward to finally seeing what it looks like.”

What’s Love Got To Do With It? tells the story of documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James) for whom swiping right has never been that great. She has always matched with the wrong men, much to her mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. We also meet Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbour Kaz (Shazad Latif), who is letting his parents arrange his marriage and find him a Pakistani bride. But as Zoe films Kaz’s journey from London to Lahore to marry a complete stranger chosen by his parents, she wonders if she might have something to learn from arranged marriage that can help her find love on her own.

Nitin Sawhney has created the music for the film. Indian singer Kanika Kapoor and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will also feature on the film's soundtrack.

