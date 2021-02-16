Shabana Azmi cherishes working with Emma Thompson on Shekhar Kapur's film: 'What a warm, generous co-star'
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday said collaborating with Hollywood star Emma Thompson on filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got To Do With It? was a "wonderful" experience.
Azmi, 70, who plays a pivotal part in the upcoming film, praised the Academy Award winner for being a "generous" co-star.
"It's a wrap for #Emma Thompson. What a warm, generous costar she has been. I will cherish the wonderful times we spent together," she posted alongside a photograph of her and Thompson, 61.
Billed as a cross-cultural romantic-comedy, What's Love Got To Do With It? is set between London and South Asia. The film marks Kapur's return to feature length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age. The project is the filmmaker's first collaboration with Azmi since 1983's acclaimed Hindi-language family drama Masoom.
What's Love Got To Do With It? also stars Lily James of Baby Driver fame and Star Trek: Discovery actor Shazad Latif. It is written and produced by Jemima Khan.
