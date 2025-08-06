Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
Did Trump's White House delete sections on foreign gifts, due process from Congress’ Constitution site?

ByShweta Kukreti
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 09:18 pm IST

The removal of Sections 9 and 10 of the Constitution from the official congressional website has sparked criticism.

The White House removed Sections 9 and 10 of the Constitution from the official congressional website, as per archival searches. These sections deal with habeas corpus and judicial review of wrongful incarceration.

The last two parts of Article I, which contain clauses like habeas corpus, prohibiting the name of nobility titles, and prohibiting foreign emoluments for US officials, were removed from the US Constitutional website maintained by Congress.(AP)
On July 17, the Internet Archive archived the final complete version of the webpage, which still contained the sections that had been removed. Parts of Article I, Section 8, and all of Article I, Sections 9 and 10, are no longer available on the live site. The Constitution page on the National Archives website still displays the full text of the document.

“Does this regime think that by editing the website they can delete these basic rights, or do they just want to make it harder to read about them?” asked ResistBot commenter.

 

