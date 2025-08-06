What happened at Fort Stewart? Lockdown issued amid ‘active shooting’, casualties as one suspect identified

An active shooting has put Fort Stewart under lockdown, and Army sources have confirmed that there have been casualties and that the event is still going on. Shooting at Fort Stewart

Law enforcement informed that there is an active shooter on the scene and four people have been rushed to the hospital. Police have identified one suspect.

Fort Stewart placed under lockdown, Governor issues statement

WJCL 22 verified that the lockdown was implemented at approximately 11:00 am. Army forces have been dispatched due to the shooting that took place to the airfield, which is located in the 2nd Armored Brigade region, along 144 off Sunberry Road.

Reacting to the shooting, one person wrote on X: “Ft Stewart is in lockdown. My granddaughter is there. Pray for all of the people in harms way.”

Meanwhile, Governor Brian Kemp has put out a statement on social media, saying on X: “As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart.”

“We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same,” Kemp stated.

US Army's 3rd Infantry Division located at Fort Stewart

The US Army's 3rd Infantry Division is stationed at Fort Stewart, which also serves as a training ground for active and reserve Army forces. It is situated about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia.

The base has over 10,000 residents, including Army civilians, family members, and troops, as per their website.

Fort Stewart schools get DOD advisory

Kessler Elementary School, Murray Elementary School, and Diamond Elementary School received the following statement from Community Superintendent Brian Perry:

According to a DOD advisory, Fort Stewart's commander has imposed a lockdown. At the moment, Diamond, Kessler, and Murray Schools are all under lockdown. The schools are not currently under any imminent risk. "We will send a message when an all clear is announced.”

Liberty County Schools under lockdown

Liberty County Schools have implemented a “soft lockdown” in reaction to the Ft. Stewart active shooting

Lockdowns are currently in place at Snelson Golden Middle School, Joseph Martin Elementary, and Button Gwinnett Elementary.