Richmond County mass shooting: 1 dead, 3 juveniles injured at Georgia auto parts store — What we know so far

A violent act of shooting at Richmond County, Georgia, on August 3, left one juvenile dead and three injured, one critically. The sheriff's office confirmed the incident and noted that it took place around 5:15 pm. Law enforcement is now searching for individuals responsible. Image for representation(Pexel)

The incident went down at the corner of Meadowbrook Drive and Deans Bridge Road in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts.

What police saw at the scene of crime

Upon arriving at the scene of the crime, cops found four victims, juveniles, with apparent gunshot wounds.

“Three of the victims were transported to area hospitals and one of the victims was found to have succumbed to his injuries. Out of the three juveniles transported to area hospitals, one of the victims was listed in critical condition and the other two were listed as stable,” authorities said, adding that the Richmond County Coroner was on the scene.

Authorities added that the crime scene was stretched across a large area, and additional units had to be called in. Units from Crime Suppression Team, K9 teams, and S.W.A.T. were all present at the scene.

Law enforcement is now searching for individuals responsible. The search is taking place through the Meadowbrook neighborhood, with Columbia County sheriffs Office Drone Team assisting in the process.

“Investigators are still currently on scene and interviewing individuals at this time. This incident is still in its early stages of investigation and no further information will be released at this time. When more information becomes available it will be released as soon as possible,” the sheriff's office added.

People reacted to the statement from the sheriff's office, demanding that the issue of gun violence among youth be addressed, and also stating that those responsible must be held accountable for the act of violence. Meanwhile, others offered prayers to the families of the victims, stating that the incident was nothing short of ‘heartbreaking’.