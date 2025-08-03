Valdosta Mall shooting, active shooter reports: Videos show chaos at Georgia shopping center

Witnesses have reported a shooting and possible active shooter situation at Valdosta Mall in Georgia. Videos shared on social media show people running and attempting to escape, while police officers can be seen entering the mall. As of now, authorities have not confirmed the reports. Witnesses have reported a shooting and possible active shooter situation at Valdosta Mall in Georgia.(Unsplash)

Witness reports

One person reported on Facebook, “Urgent prayer request needed. I am currently stuck in Valdosta mall at the children’s place and there is a shooting.”

Another wrote, “OMG the biggest scare of me my mom and nephew life inside Valdosta Mall shopping and someone shooting or whatever. We are safe the whole mall is on lockdown!!”

A third person wrote, “Shooting inside the mall!!! Check on your people!! Lord Valdosta slow down.”

Another person reported, “Does anyone know if anyone was shot or killed at the mall? Friends were there w an active shooter! Be safe. Just heard 3 people shot. Be safe everyone.”

Another witness wrote on Facebook, “If you stay in Valdosta please don’t go near the mall . The police just got us out of there ! Potential Active shooter.”

Crunch Fitness issues statement

Crunch Fitness, a gym located inside the Valdosta Mall, issued a statement, confirming an active shooter situation.

“Attention Members! Due to an active shooter situation at the Valdosta Mall, we have safely cleared and secured #CrunchValdosta with the assistance of local law enforcement. We will remain closed the remainder of the day and plan to reopen normal operating hours tomorrow. Please follow for any potential updates,” the gym said in a Facebook post.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information