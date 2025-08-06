Fort Stewart mass shooting: Videos show active shooter alert, airfields and schools on lockdown

Georgia's Fort Stewart went under lockdown on Wednesday amid active shooter reports. Authorities said on Facebook that Fort Stewart Commander Colonel William "Gabe" Weaver has issued a lockdown for the base and the Wright and Evans Army Airfield. Meanwhile, locals posted several videos on social media, showing chaos. Reports of a mass shooting came from Fort Stewart, Georgia(X)

“The Commander has issued a Lock Down in the 2ABCT area in place order for Fort Stewart including Wright and Evans Army Airfield. Lockdown your facility immediately, stay inside, close and lock all windows and doors. Keep telephone lines open and report accountability to your leadership. For information updates monitor social media outlets,” Hunter Army Airfield confirmed on social media.

The statement, however, did not mention any shooting. Community Superintendent Brian Perry issued a statement to Kessler Elementary School, Murray Elementary School, and Diamond Elementary School.

“Per DOD alert the commander of Fort Stewart has issued a lock down. Diamond, Kessler, and Murray Schools are all in a lock down at this time. There is no immediate threat to the schools at this time. We will send a message when an all clear is announced," Perry said.

Locals reported hearing gunshots. But no information on the reported shooting or an active shooter is available yet.

“I was going to leave Fort Stewart and all Holy Hell broke loose! I can’t leave. They made me turn around at a gate that’s not that easy to turn an 18 wheeler around at. They had rifles and looked nervous. I asked them what I should do. All they told me was to turn around find somewhere to park. MP’s and police, and ambulances began going everywhere. So, I parked at the Army Exchange . Only place I knew to go. The base is now a ghost town. It’s an active shooter/s,” one person noted on Facebook.

Fort Stewart, southwest of Savannah, is the largest US Army post east of the Mississippi River and home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.